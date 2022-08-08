ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, IL



KWQC

Rock Island Arsenal splash pad open

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Arsenal splash pad is open, according to officials. “We know the netting might give the impression that the splash pad is closed but, rest assured, as long as you don’t have feathers, you are free to splash!” the arsenal said in a Facebook post.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Section of Forest Grove Drive closed starting Monday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project gives an update on road closures. Forest Grove Drive will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Monday between International and Championship drives, according got the City of Bettendorf officials. Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path Interaction will also be closed.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

35th annual Tugfest underway through Saturday

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -The annual bi-state competition that features a weekend full of music, great food, family-friendly activities, carnival rides, and the one-and-only tug of war across the Mighty Mississippi is running strong in LeClaire and Port Byron through Aug. 13. TV6′s Kyle Kiel does two live reports from Tugfest...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Delta Airlines is suspending five routes across the country, including the Quad Cities flight to Minneapolis. Delta representatives say this is primarily due to the nationwide pilot shortage. Flights from Moline to Minneapolis will stop on Oct. 5, indefinitely. Ashleigh Davis, the Public Relations and Marketing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KWQC

Riverside to host Doggie Dunk Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Riverside Family Aquatic Center will host Doggie Dunk on Sunday. For the safety of all dogs and owners, the aquatic center asks dogs to be brought during the time slot designated for the weight. Under 40 pounds from noon to 12:45 p.m. 40 to 80 pounds...
RIVERSIDE, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine park closed indefintely due to vandalism

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff announced that Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice. Officials say the discovery of vandalism inside the park led to the decision. Cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the SkatePark, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was placed on top.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Kinna’s House of Love

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -President and CEO Kinna Hodges joins QCL to talk about her non-profit, Kinna’s House of Love and some upcoming fundraisers and events. Kinnas House of Love Inc., 318 E. 7th St Suite 205, in Davenport, was founded in 2020. Services include assisting single, homeless women. For more information, call 563-200-8064.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

IowaWORKS to hold 6th annual Quad Cities Success Fair on Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -IowaWORKS 6th Annual Quad Cities Success Fair is coming up on Tuesday, August 16 from 1- 4 p.m. at St. Ambrose University’s Roglaski Center, 2100 North Ripley, Davenport. More than 80 employers and community resources will be on hand to speak with job seekers about thousands...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Dr. LaDrina Wilson named CEO of Quad Cities Chamber

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber held its annual meeting Thursday and announced Dr. LaDrina Wilson as the Chamber’s CEO. Wilson had been serving as the group’s interim CEO since July. The event, hosted by Rhythm City Casino, also celebrated the accomplishments and vision of the...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Friday crash results in life-threatening injuries to teen driver

UPDATE: Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Locust and Gaines streets. Preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Civic was headed south on Gaines trying to make a left turn onto Locust when it was struck by a stolen Kia Sorento headed west on Locust, a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Niabi Zoo receives grant for new painted dog exhibit

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo was named a recipient of the prestigious Illinois State Tourism grant that will fund a new Painted dog exhibit. The zoo called the new exhibit an important component of the Niabi Zoo Masterplan. “So many wonderful and exciting additions have been made,...
COAL VALLEY, IL
KWQC

Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
DAVENPORT, IA
tspr.org

OSF PromptCare moving to former Cottage Hospital in Galesburg

OSF PromptCare in Galesburg is moving into the former Cottage Hospital emergency department. Cottage Hospital closed in January, days before it was set to lose Medicare and Medicaid funding due to numerous violations. The hospital’s license was later revoked by the Illinois Department of Public Health. OSF HealthCare acquired...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night. According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Southeast Little League punched their ticket to the Little League World Series Friday. The team defeated Webb City, Missouri on with a score of 4 to 3. The team played in Little League International Midwest Regional Tournament held in Whitestown, Indiana Aug. 5- 13. Southeast...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

East Moline police warn public of stolen checks

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail. According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient. Police said they...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

OSF HealthCare to move clinic locations

In west-central Illinois, some upcoming changes will help when it comes to accessing OSF HealthCare services. The OSF Medical Group – Primary Care clinic currently located at 104 S. Broad Street in Knoxville will move to its new home at 904 E. Main Street, according to a Tuesday OSF release. As a rural health clinic, OSF HealthCare – Medical Group connects patients to health care resources across the OSF Ministry and proudly serves residents in the community by providing access to family medicine services. The new location is slated to open in late August.
GALESBURG, IL

