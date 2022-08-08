Read full article on original website
City of Hope’s Future Hope to host Sunday Funday event featuring the All In for Hope Poker Tournament
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, announced that its Future Hope Committee will host “Sunday Funday,” featuring the “All In for Hope Poker Tournament.” The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, with doors to the event opening at 1 p.m. and games beginning at 2 p.m.
Newport Beach Women Form KidWorks Women Auxiliary Group
A new women’s auxiliary, called KidWorks Women (KWW), has been formed to support the important and transformative work of KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in underserved communities. The founding leadership team includes Kyle Team, Kristen McGuinness, Stephanie...
Free English Classes Being Offered in San Juan Capistrano
MetroLux Theatres to Host Tasting Event to Showcase Upcoming Restaurant Opening
Community invited to come celebrate Rossmoor icon Georglyn Seligman
On Saturday, August 13, the Rossmoor Community Services District (RCSD) is hosting the last Family Festival for the summer at Rush Park. At about 6:00 p.m., the Rossmoor community will be honoring the decades of love and service Georglyn Seligman has given to Rossmoor. Earlier this year, the RCSD planted a tree at Rush Park in her honor, she was the Grand Dame of the Rossmoor Graduation Parade, and the RHA honored her as the first Lifetime Emeritus member of the Association.
Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts Candidates Forum Aug. 18
The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Newport Beach City Council Candidates Forum on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Newport Beach Public Library. Hear directly from the city council candidates running for office in Districts 1, 3, 4 and 6. Get a first-hand look at their positions and experiences on various important local topics.
Honoring Our Fallen invites you to their 2022 Golden Boot Awards with Dennis Quaid on September 10, 2022
Honoring Our Fallen would be honored with your presence at our 2022 Golden Boot Awards with Dennis Quaid on September 10, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave, Seal Beach, CA 90740. Our annual “A Hero Remembered…Never Dies” formal event will be a night...
30th Annual Los Alamitos/Seal Beach Rotary Fishing Derby on the Pier coming August 20
The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach, with major sponsors Ganahl Lumber and Southland Credit Union, invite you to the 30th Annual Seal Beach Fishing Derby for kids. The Fishing Derby will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Seal Beach Municipal Pier. Registration will take place at...
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts celebrates 30th Anniversary with 2022-2023 season lineup
The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) gears up for its 30th anniversary with an exciting 2022-2023 Season lineup. The new season lineup showcases legendary performers – including Jay Leno, Paul Anka, The Jacksons, and Chicago – and fun acts such as Gazillion Bubble Show and Lance Burton & Friends.
Supervisor Katrina Foley honors pro-bono attorneys and volunteers of Veterans Legal Institute for exemplary service
Supervisor Foley recognized the pro-bono attorneys and volunteers of the Veterans Legal Institute (VLI) and their support for Orange County’s veterans population. Sponsoring the event, Supervisor Foley highlighted the joint commitment of her office and the VLI to assist veterans and provide essential legal assistance. “The harsh reality is...
Mom’s Touch Brings its Exceptional Fried Chicken Restaurants to Long Beach and South Bay
LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Mom’s Touch, a renowned brand with more than 1,300 restaurants across Korea, is pleased to bring its unique and inspired take on fried chicken to the United States. There are convenient locations open in Long Beach and Gardena, with a third coming soon to the City of Industry. A globally-focused operation with concrete plans for continued growth, Mom’s Touch is also known for its ample franchise opportunities and extensive franchisee support. In Korean, Mom’s Touch means “the thoughtful hand of a mother.” This speaks to the company’s steadfast commitment to preparing and serving meals of the highest possible quality, as well as their refusal to take any shortcuts.
BREAKING: Big Bear Lake Hires Sund as New City Manager
Fiorucci’s Gondola Getaway to offer “slice of Italy” in Long Beach
Fiorucci’s Gondola Getaway is a chance to slow down, ditch life’s distractions, and reconnect with loved ones over Fiorucci’s authentic Italian recipes in an atmosphere like no other. Enjoy a free slice of Italy in Long Beach at Anchors Away Boat Rentals on August 21, 2022 from...
Anaheim Confidential fundraiser returns to Anaheim Police Department
An innocent man murdered by a merciless suspect. Join Anaheim Homicide Detectives as they unravel a violent murder and track down the suspect on the run. True-crime fans won’t want to miss this live presentation told by the APD Homicide Detectives who were on the case. In its fifth...
April 2023 dates set for 58th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup
Dates have been announced for the 58th Congressional Cup regatta and Ficker Cup qualifier hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club: with Congressional Cup slated April 18 to 22, 2023 preceded by the Ficker Cup April 13 to 15, 2023. In making the announcement 2023 Chair Bob Piercy said, “I am...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 11, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 11, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening. Highs temperatures are expected to...
At Least 8 Candidates Secure Ballot Spots for Council Race as Initial Filing Period Draws to a Close
County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA
The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
Ramen Shack Closes After Less Than a Year of Being Open
