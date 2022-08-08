Read full article on original website
A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
Is polio spreading again? Virus detected in NYC’s sewage
NEW YORK (AP) — The polio virus has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in...
West Nile Virus detected in Bernalillo County mosquitos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mosquitos testing positive for the West Nile Virus have been identified in Bernalillo County according to the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department and Bernalillo County Planning and Development Services Department on Friday. A City of Albuquerque press release states the virus was detected through routine mosquito monitoring, which goes on throughout […]
