Former Butts County Clerk Jacqueline R. Cavender, 86, passed away on July 31, following several years of declining health. Jacqueline Rainwater Cavender was born on Dec. 12, 1935, to the late Reverend Guy Clinton Rainwater, Sr. and Lucy D. (Johns) Rainwater in Atlanta. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953 and married the love of her life, Fred Cavender, in July of 1954. They were one month shy of celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary at the time of his passing in 2010.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO