ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

2 dead following motorcycle crash in Sanilac County Saturday

By Liz Shepard, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 4 days ago

Rescue crews responded to a crash involving four motorcycles and one passenger vehicle in Forester Township about 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies along with the Port Sanilac Fire Department, Delaware Township Fire Department, Sanilac EMS, and Croswell EMS responded to the scene on M-25 near Stone Road.

Multiple injuries were found on scene and injured parties were transported to multiple hospitals for treatment of injuries.

One male subject who was an operator of a motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Monday release from the Sanilac County Sheriff Department.

An additional male operator of another motorcycle was transported by helicopter to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Names, Ages and further details have not been released as it is an on-going investigation, according to the sheriff department.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: 2 dead following motorcycle crash in Sanilac County Saturday

Comments / 3

Related
wsgw.com

Rough Water, Rip Current Blamed for Saginaw Bay Drowning Death

Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) A 65-year-old man from Commerce Township is dead after being knocked over by a wave about 11:00 a.m. Thursday on Saginaw Bay. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the victim, Kelly Atwell, and another 65-year-old man, also from Commerce Township, were standing...
HURON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Firefighter resigns, another disciplined following investigation into deadly house fire

FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined following an investigation into a house fire where two boys died earlier this year. On Wednesday, City of Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton announced one firefighter has resigned, and another has been disciplined for their actions involving a house fire that killed two children on May 28.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
State
Delaware State
County
Sanilac County, MI
Sanilac County, MI
Crime & Safety
Sanilac County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Lapeer, MI
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant shutdown after employee fight leaves 1 dead; suspect arrested

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - An altercation at General Motors' auto manufacturing plant in Lake Orion closed down the facility after a 49-year-old man died during an assault. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m.
LAKE ORION, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Sanilac Ems#Croswell Ems#Mclaren Lapeer Region#The Sheriff Department
fox2detroit.com

Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Saginaw News

Man dies after wave, rip current take him into Saginaw Bay

CASEVILLE TWP, MI — A man is dead after a wave knocked him into the Saginaw Bay, then a suspected rip current kept him from getting to safety. During the 11 a.m.-hour on Thursday, Aug. 11, two 65-year-old men from Oakland County’s Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the bay’s rough waters in Huron County’s Caseville Township. A wave knocked the men down, with one able to get back to shore.
HURON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting

DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Search continues for missing boater on Anchor Bay

Macomb County authorities continue to search for a man who went into the waters of Anchor Bay on Sunday. Det. Sgt. Renee Yax with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Monday the search is ongoing and there is no new information at this time. The man was on a boat...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

2K+
Followers
931
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy