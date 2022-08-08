Read full article on original website
Related
Monaco Diamond League live stream: How to watch online and on TV
The Monaco Diamond League is a good bet to deliver fireworks on the circuit with its famously fast track.And the athletes should be in peak condition after World Championships and a tremendous Commonwealth Games, while there is also the European Championships next week to look forward to.British interest centres around Jake Wightman who will be eyeing up victory over the more unusual distance of 1,000m, but with 800m speed in his legs, he will still be one of the favourites, despite being forced to settle for bronze in Birmingham behind Olli Hoare and Timothy Cheruiyot. A hard pace could be...
Epic photo of Olympic gymnast throwing out first pitch goes viral
Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Friday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins at Target Field. To say she did so in style would be an understatement. Lee incorporated a flip as part of her windup and delivery....
BBC
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs fourth-fastest women's 100m ever
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m, 10.62 seconds, to win at the Diamond League in Monaco. The five-time world 100m champion, 35, bettered her own mark for the fastest 100m of the year, having clocked 10.66 seconds in Poland on Saturday. She has now run the third and...
Speed skating-Olympic medallist gets 18-month competition ban for post-party car prang
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Olympic speed skater Kim Min-seok has been handed a lengthy ban from competition by the Korea Skating Union (KSU) after pranging his car after a party at the national training centre south of Seoul.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson named in World Cup squad after 12 year absence
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson will suit up for her fifth World Cup after a 12 year absence, making her return to the national team. The 41-year old has been included in a 12-strong Opals team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which gets underway in Sydney on September 22.
NBA・
BBC
European Championships: Olympic stars chase medals in nine sports in Munich
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams of every sport on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app. The second edition of the European Championships gets under way in Munich on Thursday, featuring a host of Olympic stars competing in nine sports. Around 4,700 athletes from...
digitalspy.com
European Championships (multi-sport / aquatics), Munich / Rome 2022 (11-21 August)
So, here we are for another mid-cycle European multi-sport fest; as a consequence of the pandemic and where the Commonwealth Games were held, the turnaround is a rather short one. Technically neither the aquatics championships nor their associated medals are bundled, but the overarching dates match so we may as well talk about them in the same thread.
Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement
Tony Stewart did not make his fans happy this week when his "major" announcement turned out to be a major disappointment. The post Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix adds another gold to Commonwealth Games medal haul
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix clinched her second gold of the Commonwealth Games in the mixed synchronised 10m platform.The 17-year-old had already won gold in the 10m platform and silver in the synchronised event.On Monday she partnered Noah Williams to victory in Sandwell with a score of 333.06 as England team-mates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson claimed silver.That helped push Team England to their biggest Commonwealth Games medal haul ever, beating Glasgow’s tally of 174.Spendolini-Sirieix, who celebrated her success with a belly flop into the pool, said: “I’m very honoured to have been a part of this team, it was extremely strong and...
ESPN
Albert Korir joins Peres Jepchirchir in attempt to defend NYC Marathon title
NEW YORK -- Albert Korir is joining fellow Kenyan runner Peres Jepchirchir in attempting to defend his title at the New York City Marathon. Korir won the 50th edition of the five-borough race last November, two years after finishing second. He'll be joined in the men's field by 2021 runner-up Mohamed El Aaraby of Morocco, along with 2020 London Marathon winner Shura Kitata of Ethiopia and Kenyan runner Evans Chebet, according to New York Road Runners.
BBC
World Para Dressage Championships: Lee Pearson wins Britain's first medal with individual bronze
Lee Pearson won Britain's first medal at the World Para Dressage Championships as he claimed individual bronze in Herning, Denmark. Pearson, on Breezer, earned a score of 75.09% to place behind Denmark's champion Katrine Kristensen, and Austrian Pepo Puch in second. The 48-year-old is a 14-time Paralympic champion after taking...
BBC
FEI World Championships: Britain's Charlotte Fry wins world championship dressage gold
Britain's Charlotte Fry is the new dressage world champion after triumphing at the FEI World Championships in Herning, Denmark. Her success in the individual grand prix special event came a day after helping GB win team silver. It is Britain's second grand prix special title after double Olympic champion Charlotte...
Athletics-Polish world champion Fajdek to avoid flying after twice losing gear
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Poland's Tokyo Olympics hammer throw bronze medal Pawel Fajdek will travel to this month's European Championship in Munich, Germany, by car as the five times world champion is keen to avoid losing his gear for the third time by travelling by plane.
Much-changed Great Britain track cycling team head to Munich
Great Britain’s track cycling team head to Munich for the European Championships barely recognisable from the squad that topped the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics 12 months ago.Only five of the 18 riders who travelled to Germany competed at the Izu velodrome while three of the four sectional head coaches have changed in the last year and the one remaining – women’s endurance coach Monica Greenwood – will be at her last event before stepping down.Fresh faces at the mid-point of an Olympic cycle are not unusual and several big names missing here – Dame Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald,...
ESPN
Moments of CWG 2022: Jeremy's tattoo, Bajrang being Bajrang, Mirabai, Javelin final
Twelve days of breathless action, running around chasing incredible athletes creating enough stories for a lifetime and now suddenly the world has gone quiet. This writer reflects on what was a pretty sensational Commonwealth Games in Birmingham:. Most awe-inspiring moment. Before I get to my winner, there are two stand...
Olivia Moultrie proud of stand she took to play in NWSL
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It’s been a little more than a year since Olivia Moultrie signed with the Portland Thorns after suing to join the National Women’s Soccer League at just 15 years old. For Moultrie, the lasting lesson of her legal odyssey is that women should have the same opportunities to reach the top tier of U.S. professional soccer as men — even if they’re still teenagers. “The message was, first of all, that men and women should have equal opportunities. I was fighting for it because the MLS (Major League Soccer) is not dealing with this. They have their homegrown rule, they have a way to implement players. The women didn’t have that,” Moultrie said. “And also, just in general, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. That was the whole statement.” Moultrie has since become the youngest player ever to play — and score — in the NWSL. And she’s currently in Costa Rica to play for the United States in the under-20 World Cup. The national team opens the tournament Thursday against Ghana.
The World Excel Championship is being broadcast on ESPN and it's absolutely wild
There are so many sports around the world at the moment and they all bring atmosphere, thrills, spills, heartache, determination and adrenaline (in some way, shape or form). But we're here to present to you one hell of an exciting new adventure: Excel Esports. That’s right, a whole sport dedicated...
BBC
Para-cyclist Fin Graham targets Road World Championships success
Double Paralympic silver medallist Fin Graham hopes his happy memories of Canada can yield success at this week's Para-cycling Road World Championships. The 22-year-old won two golds when the Quebec city of Baie-Comeau hosted a World Cup series in 2020. And the same venue will host the Worlds, which run...
markerzone.com
TEAM USA DOMINATES TEAM GERMANY IN OPENING GAME OF 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
The 2022 summer edition of the World Junior Championship has officially commenced, and after the Czechs beat the Slovaks and Team Finland beat the Latvians, Team USA squared off against Team Germany. The Americans start the tournament as the reigning gold medalists at this tournament. Meanwhile, the Germans are a long shot to win but always have some high-end talent to monitor.
ESPN
Jamie Chadwick is dominating W Series again, but her struggles to advance her career exemplifies barriers women face in racing
Sometimes, in the cutthroat world of junior series driving, careers putter out long before they should. That's especially for women, who often work with lower budgets and fewer opportunities than men in their relative positions. As 2019 W Series runner-up Alice Powell put it, when asked why she'd taken an...
Comments / 0