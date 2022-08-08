ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Monaco Diamond League live stream: How to watch online and on TV

The Monaco Diamond League is a good bet to deliver fireworks on the circuit with its famously fast track.And the athletes should be in peak condition after World Championships and a tremendous Commonwealth Games, while there is also the European Championships next week to look forward to.British interest centres around Jake Wightman who will be eyeing up victory over the more unusual distance of 1,000m, but with 800m speed in his legs, he will still be one of the favourites, despite being forced to settle for bronze in Birmingham behind Olli Hoare and Timothy Cheruiyot. A hard pace could be...
WORLD
BBC

Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs fourth-fastest women's 100m ever

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m, 10.62 seconds, to win at the Diamond League in Monaco. The five-time world 100m champion, 35, bettered her own mark for the fastest 100m of the year, having clocked 10.66 seconds in Poland on Saturday. She has now run the third and...
SPORTS
BBC

European Championships: Olympic stars chase medals in nine sports in Munich

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams of every sport on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app. The second edition of the European Championships gets under way in Munich on Thursday, featuring a host of Olympic stars competing in nine sports. Around 4,700 athletes from...
SPORTS
digitalspy.com

European Championships (multi-sport / aquatics), Munich / Rome 2022 (11-21 August)

So, here we are for another mid-cycle European multi-sport fest; as a consequence of the pandemic and where the Commonwealth Games were held, the turnaround is a rather short one. Technically neither the aquatics championships nor their associated medals are bundled, but the overarching dates match so we may as well talk about them in the same thread.
The Independent

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix adds another gold to Commonwealth Games medal haul

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix clinched her second gold of the Commonwealth Games in the mixed synchronised 10m platform.The 17-year-old had already won gold in the 10m platform and silver in the synchronised event.On Monday she partnered Noah Williams to victory in Sandwell with a score of 333.06 as England team-mates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson claimed silver.That helped push Team England to their biggest Commonwealth Games medal haul ever, beating Glasgow’s tally of 174.Spendolini-Sirieix, who celebrated her success with a belly flop into the pool, said: “I’m very honoured to have been a part of this team, it was extremely strong and...
SPORTS
ESPN

Albert Korir joins Peres Jepchirchir in attempt to defend NYC Marathon title

NEW YORK -- Albert Korir is joining fellow Kenyan runner Peres Jepchirchir in attempting to defend his title at the New York City Marathon. Korir won the 50th edition of the five-borough race last November, two years after finishing second. He'll be joined in the men's field by 2021 runner-up Mohamed El Aaraby of Morocco, along with 2020 London Marathon winner Shura Kitata of Ethiopia and Kenyan runner Evans Chebet, according to New York Road Runners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Much-changed Great Britain track cycling team head to Munich

Great Britain’s track cycling team head to Munich for the European Championships barely recognisable from the squad that topped the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics 12 months ago.Only five of the 18 riders who travelled to Germany competed at the Izu velodrome while three of the four sectional head coaches have changed in the last year and the one remaining – women’s endurance coach Monica Greenwood – will be at her last event before stepping down.Fresh faces at the mid-point of an Olympic cycle are not unusual and several big names missing here – Dame Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald,...
WORLD
ESPN

Moments of CWG 2022: Jeremy's tattoo, Bajrang being Bajrang, Mirabai, Javelin final

Twelve days of breathless action, running around chasing incredible athletes creating enough stories for a lifetime and now suddenly the world has gone quiet. This writer reflects on what was a pretty sensational Commonwealth Games in Birmingham:. Most awe-inspiring moment. Before I get to my winner, there are two stand...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Olivia Moultrie proud of stand she took to play in NWSL

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It’s been a little more than a year since Olivia Moultrie signed with the Portland Thorns after suing to join the National Women’s Soccer League at just 15 years old. For Moultrie, the lasting lesson of her legal odyssey is that women should have the same opportunities to reach the top tier of U.S. professional soccer as men — even if they’re still teenagers. “The message was, first of all, that men and women should have equal opportunities. I was fighting for it because the MLS (Major League Soccer) is not dealing with this. They have their homegrown rule, they have a way to implement players. The women didn’t have that,” Moultrie said. “And also, just in general, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. That was the whole statement.” Moultrie has since become the youngest player ever to play — and score — in the NWSL. And she’s currently in Costa Rica to play for the United States in the under-20 World Cup. The national team opens the tournament Thursday against Ghana.
PORTLAND, OR
BBC

Para-cyclist Fin Graham targets Road World Championships success

Double Paralympic silver medallist Fin Graham hopes his happy memories of Canada can yield success at this week's Para-cycling Road World Championships. The 22-year-old won two golds when the Quebec city of Baie-Comeau hosted a World Cup series in 2020. And the same venue will host the Worlds, which run...
CYCLING
markerzone.com

TEAM USA DOMINATES TEAM GERMANY IN OPENING GAME OF 2022 WORLD JUNIORS

The 2022 summer edition of the World Junior Championship has officially commenced, and after the Czechs beat the Slovaks and Team Finland beat the Latvians, Team USA squared off against Team Germany. The Americans start the tournament as the reigning gold medalists at this tournament. Meanwhile, the Germans are a long shot to win but always have some high-end talent to monitor.
SPORTS

