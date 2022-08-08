Read full article on original website
Josh Leopold
4d ago
there a difference between reproductive health care and abortion wich is what he really means. abortion is just making the rich richer
tom
4d ago
I wonder if he changed is diaper let me call his nursing home and make sure hes ready for tuesday
lurkingnpublic
4d ago
Yes I’ve seen this before, a vary at ease attitude as to say I got this in the bag. Not a good thing to do.
thecentersquare.com
Michels’ win highlights new Wisconsin political map
(The Center Square) – The political geography in Wisconsin politics is changing. Tim Michels won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday by winning 62 of the state’s 72 counties, most of them outside of the traditional Republican base of southeast Wisconsin. “Tim Michels won every region of...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, Democrats campaign in Eau Claire Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers joined several fellow Democrats on the November ballot for a campaign stop Thursday at the Labor Hall on Birch Street in Eau Claire. Joined by his running mate, Lt. Gov. nominee Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Third Congressional District nominee Brad Pfaff and others, Evers spoke about the contrast between him and Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels.
Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. While Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud during his inquiry, he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election — something Vos and legal experts say is unconstitutional and impossible. Vos announced the investigation last year under pressure from Trump and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. When he hired Gableman, Vos had said he was “supremely confident” in his abilities. By Tuesday night, Vos was calling him an “embarrassment.”
CBS 58
Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Legislature Joins Lawsuit To Block Guidance From Elections Commission
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu calls it a “defiant and flagrant abuse of the law.”. The Legislature is joining a lawsuit aimed at blocking a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that lets clerks “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The commission voted to let those clerks enter missing information...
drydenwire.com
Tuesday's Wisconsin Primary Election Saw Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years
MADISON, Wis. – Few problems were reported in Tuesday’s Partisan Primary Election, in which nearly 26% of Wisconsin’s voting-age population turned out to vote, according to unofficial results, the highest level for a Partisan Primary in 40 years. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has not yet certified the...
cwbradio.com
Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
WEAU-TV 13
Governor Evers kicks off reelection campaign with prospective lieutenant governor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Evers kicked off his “Doing the Thing Right” reelection campaign tour Wednesday morning. This event was the first of many in a long road to the general midterm elections this November. The governor held this post-primary event at Monty’s Blue Plate Diner on...
WEAU-TV 13
WEC reports few problems in 2022 Wisconsin primary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin election officials said Thursday that the high 2022 Partisan Primary Election voter turnout helped prepare them for the road ahead and there were few issues at the polls. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported that some clerks needed to print more ballots Tuesday in order to...
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney
MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
NBC News
'Trump owns him': Governor's race in battleground Wisconsin opens with gloves off
MADISON, Wis. — With the matchup set in Wisconsin’s election for governor, the two main competitors immediately began honing their attacks on each other Wednesday, commencing a three-month sprint to November with mudslinging in what promises to be one of the most consequential races in the country. Just...
boreal.org
Governor Walz And Governor Evers Ask DOT For Nearly $900 Million To Fund Blatnik Bridge Rebuild
The governors of Minnesota and Wisconsin are asking the federal government for $889.5 million to support the Blatnik Bridge project. The money would come from the bipartisan infrastructure law that was created last fall. The Blatnik Bridge is 61-years-old and sees roughly 33,000 cars and trucks driving on it every...
captimes.com
Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit
The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
Robin Vos wins Republican primary for Wisconsin's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 projects
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated challenger Adam Steen in the Republican primary for the state's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 News projects. Vos will continue working as the state's longest-serving Assembly speaker in history. >> Get live election results here. As speaker, Vos has presided over...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
fox47.com
Battleground Wisconsin: Some voters feel unrepresented by two major parties
MADISON, Wis. – In a heavily divided political climate, some voters feel lost in the middle. Tired of choosing between what they call two sides of the same coin, they’re looking for another option. Heading into election season Edwin Pfaff from Mauston said he’s been questioning his allegiance...
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
