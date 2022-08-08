The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. After another stellar jobs report, it's time to give credit to the White House, said Paul Waldman in The Washington Post. Counting the 528,000 jobs added in July, "the U.S. economy has recovered all the jobs lost (22 million) when the economy shut down in 2020." It's the fastest employment bounce-back in this country's history. Some of it happened on former President Donald Trump's watch, but in his "first three years in office, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the economy added 6.5 million jobs." President Biden has already overseen the creation of 9.5 million jobs in half the time, giving him, "so far at least, the greatest job-creating record of any U.S. president." The passage of the American Rescue Plan in March 2021 gets a lot of blame for helping fuel the inflation we're now seeing. But lending all that support to individuals and businesses kept consumers flush and got people their jobs back, "averting what could have been a prolonged catastrophe."

BUSINESS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO