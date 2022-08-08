Read full article on original website
PPS looking to fill more than 100 positions
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — School staffing shortages are plaguing the nation, including right here in Peoria. Peoria Public Schools (PPS) hosted a hiring event Friday in hopes to get more positions filled in the district. The PPS recruitment specialist, Chris Rohwedder, said they are looking to fill more than 100 jobs.
PPS Board president denounces dress code survey
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”...
Eureka College student athletes are giving back
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of Eureka College student-athletes joined forces with the City of Peoria Community Development Department at the East Bluff Community Center Friday. “To learn about what the East Bluff Community Center does, learn about some job opportunities in local government and do a little service...
Possible new dress code for PPS high schoolers?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerns are on the rise about the current dress code for Peoria Public School (PPS) high schoolers. “Even something as simple as a dress code sends a message,” said Peoria community activist, Chama St. Louis. A survey is circling around social media to gain...
Applications being accepted for Peoria County’s Citizen Leadership Academy
PEORIA, Ill. — Interested in learning about your local government from the inside out?. The City of Peoria and Peoria County are giving residents an opportunity again to sign up for the Citizens Leadership Academy. The County’s Gretchen Pearsall shares some of the things you’ll see. “You’ll...
Truckload of disinfecting wipes donated to Peoria Public Schools
MACKINAW TEENS IN COURT
Meet the new Annawan School Superintendent
Education has always been of great importance to James (Jamie) Bryan, who recently was named Superintendent of the Annawan School District. He succeeds Matt Nordstrom, who resigned at the end of June. Bryan was born and raised in Kewanee and after earning his Bachelor’s, Master’s and Specialist degrees from Western...
Hundreds gather in Peoria to learn more on protecting places of worship
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With attacks more common on houses of worship, federal agents brought some ideas and observations to Peoria. Various faiths were represented to talk hate crimes and prevention Thursday night. In the Central District of Illinois, the federal prosecutor said hate crimes have gone up in...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Ignite Peoria returns after 3-year hiatus
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After the pandemic paused it for three years, Peoria’s largest arts and makers festival is back on Saturday at the Peoria Civic Center. Launched in 2014, Ignite Peoria showcases hundreds of local makers, artists, musicians, dancers and innovators for an interactive day of fun. The event also features two performance stages and a live professional fashion photo shoot.
Grand View Special Care Center resident turns 105
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A resident of the Grand View Alzheimer’s Special Care Center turned 105 on Friday, Aug. 12. Marietta Bahl celebrated her birthday with five generations of her family, all the way down to her great-great-granddaughter. A parade was thrown for her, and the residents of...
Bloomington and Normal police departments sign onto initiative aimed at hiring more women
In retrospect, the trajectory of Heather Hansen’s career follows an order that makes a conclusion in law enforcement seem logical, perhaps even preplanned. A former corrections officer at a juvenile detention facility, then a probation officer and eventually a 9-1-1 dispatcher, Hansen’s transition to Illinois State Police trooper in the mid-1990s makes sense now, but in those days it was never part of her plan, or her overall end goal.
Nonprofit gives free computers to low-income families
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A national nonprofit stopped through central Illinois Wednesday to give computers to families that need them. ‘PC’s for People’ set up shop at both Illinois Central College locations, handing out dozens of desktops and laptops. The group works to get recycled and refurbished...
Open for Business: Brimfield Hardware
BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – In the village of Brimfield you won’t find big, bustling box stores you might be used to. But you will find small shops with deeply rooted family ties. “We try to help them out the best we can,” said David Dye. For the...
First mother-son dance held at Avanti Dome
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first mother-son dance at the Avanti’s Dome happened Thursday afternoon. Mothers and sons were able to dance under disco lights and enjoy a nice meal. After the dome had two father-daughter dances in the past, employees thought a mother-son dance would be a...
First watermelon eating contest in Peoria Heights
Peoria businesses may be affected after council meeting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council unanimously approved three business items that might affect Peoria businesses, organizations, and non-profits. The first agenda item addressed the program guidelines and application for reduction funding programs. On Monday, Aug. 15, organizations and non-profits can submit applications to receive grant money depending on how they can and have lowered violence in Peoria.
Out-of-state abortion patients triple in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The ripple effects of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June and the imminent abortion ban in Indiana are being felt at Planned Parenthood in Peoria. Kristen Schultz, chief strategy and operations officer at Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said the Peoria...
County board rejects applicant over ‘anti-police’ views
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The search resumes to fill a vacant seat on the McLean County Board after board members voted down the only applicant Thursday night. In an 8-7 vote, the current board voted to reject applicant, Krystle Able’s application for the vacant District 4 board seat in what boiled down to a battle of Republicans vs. Democrats over what some say are “extreme left views.”
