El Paso, TX

Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
Fox News

Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
TUCSON, AZ
Fox News

Texas border stash house bust: 48 illegal migrants arrested

Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested dozens of illegal migrants Tuesday after finding them in two separate stash houses. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas being used as a possible stash house. The agents coordinated with other law enforcement agencies and responded to the location.
ALTON, TX
Vice

A Ruthless Mexican Cartel Opened Fire on Guatemala’s Presidential Convoy

Alleged members of Mexico’s ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, launched an unprecedented attack on Guatemala’s presidential convoy this weekend: a face-to-face shootout. The gunfight took place Saturday morning in a small village at the border between Guatemala and México while Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei was...
