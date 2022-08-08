Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'
Fox Nation's "Broken Border Crisis" summit, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, highlighted the crisis facing the southern border and how Texas has been left to provide security in place of the federal government. Lawrence Jones sat down Wednesday with Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, National Border Patrol Council President...
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
Those were the words Joe Biden used as a mantra throughout his 2020 presidential campaign regarding the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona. The plan includes filling four major gaps...
Border Patrol in Yuma nab over 100 convicted felons, migrants from 46 countries in a week
Border Patrol agents in a single border sector apprehended more than 100 illegal immigrants who are also convicted felons in a single week, as well as migrants from more than 40 different countries — a snapshot of a raging and dangerous crisis at the southern border. Border Patrol in...
Number of migrants crossing border is dropping, in part due to U.S. agents helping nab human smugglers in Central America
Arrests of undocumented migrants crossing the U.S. southern border have fallen by nearly 14 percent from an all-time high in May, driven in part by an increase in U.S.-assisted arrests of smugglers in Central America, far from U.S. soil, according to internal briefing materials obtained by NBC News. Agents from...
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrats Sinema and Kelly want to give Border Patrol agents big raise
Two Democratic senators from Arizona have backed a bipartisan bill to boost pay and staffing levels for Border Patrol agents, a move that could help woo conservatives and moderates ahead of the midterm elections. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, along with Republican Sens. Rob Portman (OH) and James Lankford...
Mexican Juarez cartel ordered to pay over $4B for 2019 deaths of 9 American women, kids as young as infants
A North Dakota federal court judge has ordered a Mexican cartel to pay more than $4.6 billion in connection with accusations that members killed nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community in 2019. The Juarez cartel was ordered to pay $1.5 billion toward the victims’ families, who filed...
$2.1 million in liquid meth seized at Texas border crossing
Officials found more than $2 million in methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry in Texas, US Customs and Border Protection say.
Texas border stash house bust: 48 illegal migrants arrested
Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested dozens of illegal migrants Tuesday after finding them in two separate stash houses. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas being used as a possible stash house. The agents coordinated with other law enforcement agencies and responded to the location.
A Ruthless Mexican Cartel Opened Fire on Guatemala’s Presidential Convoy
Alleged members of Mexico’s ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, launched an unprecedented attack on Guatemala’s presidential convoy this weekend: a face-to-face shootout. The gunfight took place Saturday morning in a small village at the border between Guatemala and México while Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei was...
Asylum seekers endure harsh life in Juarez as they wait out Title 42
“For people seeking a state of protection, their choice is not necessarily to be in Ciudad Juarez; their choice, if they had their vision, is to be with relatives in the United States and be safe." Marisa Limon Garza, senior director for advocacy and programming at the Hope Border Institute in El Paso:
By raft and on foot, migrants cross Rio Grande from Mexico to Texas
EAGLE PASS, Texas, July 19 (Reuters) - Beneath a blazing sun, a record number of migrants seeking to enter the United States are crossing the Mexican border. Some wade or swim through the waters of the Rio Grande into Texas. Smugglers ferry groups of others on rafts.
Border agents rescue migrants trapped in canal, 'fireman carry' injured juvenile a mile down mountain
U.S. Border Patrol Agents rescued two migrants who were trapped in a canal in Texas, while agents in New Mexico carried an injured juvenile one mile down a mountain on their backs, officials said Tuesday. One recent rescue happened when four agents from the Lordsburg Station in New Mexico found...
Hundreds of Ancient Treasures Seized by U.S. Customs Returned to Mexico
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office also returned fossils of a 60 million-year-old marine oyster to the Mexican authorities.
El Paso becoming favored U.S. entryway for Turkish nationals
Just like apprehensions remain high on the outskirts of the city, a steady stream of asylum-seekers makes its way across the Rio Grande from Juarez to Downtown and Central El Paso every morning.
Border wall funds diverted from Laredo; RGV and Southern California still getting new barriers
Border wall opponents are celebrating the cancellation of contracts in Laredo, Texas, but worry about border barrier construction still slated for South Texas' Rio Grande Valley and southern California.
