Sikeston, MO

KFVS12

Rising food costs

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

SEMO students study Cape Girardeau deer population

Vienna schools to use grant money for social workers and additional resources. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents are seeing unusually high water bills. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills. Southeast Mo. State students, professor study Cape Girardeau deer population. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Some Southeast Mo. State...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Hope Therapeutic Center expanding

SIKESTON, MO
republicmonitor.com

Seminary Picnic dodges rain as event draws thousands

If Seminary Picnic committee spokesman Randy Dickmann could describe the 121st annual event, he would most likely say it was a successful event. “We had good crowds,” he said. “Saturday was probably our biggest and best day, however I thought we had good crowds on Friday and Sunday too.”
KFVS12

Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo brings community together

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo starts Wednesday. De Bizzell, the chairman of the event said its one of the top 40 rodeos in the country. People come back year after year for this rodeo in Sikeston and when I asked why, they told me they just can’t stay away.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Historic building in Cape Girardeau finishes renovation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape River Heritage Museum has completed its year-long renovation. “We’ve got a new floor, new ceiling, new walls, new lights, everything...this is brand new,” Volunteer, Jerry Ford says. The money used for this project came directly from the community. “We’ve seen an increase,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Tenn. man charged in Cape Girardeau shooting

Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills. Some Southeast Mo. State University students and their professor are studying the Cape Girardeau deer population. The Cobden Peach Festival will be Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. SEMO students study Cape Girardeau deer population. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Students at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Money Talks 8/10/22

A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Heartland News at 9 headlines /10

A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Heartland residents react to loosening of COVID-19 guidelines

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Centers for disease Control and Prevention loosened COVID-19 guidelines Thursday. Some people in Cape Girardeau said they believe it’s time to make changes. Others expressed they want to be careful. “I think it’ll be alright at this point to move forward. Hopefully people...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Year starts for Paducah Public Schools

Paducah Public Schools aims to promote positive environment as school year starts. With the start of the school year, teachers in Paducah Public Schools say they want to create an environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Those goals have been on educators’ minds after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface was posted to social media in 2020.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

