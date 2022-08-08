Read full article on original website
Rising food costs
SEMO students study Cape Girardeau deer population
Vienna schools to use grant money for social workers and additional resources. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents are seeing unusually high water bills. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills. Southeast Mo. State students, professor study Cape Girardeau deer population. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Some Southeast Mo. State...
Hope Therapeutic Center expanding
Family-friendly fundraising event to be held along banks of Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and the Knights of Columbus Council #1111 will be holding a family-friendly fundraising event along the banks of the Mississippi River. The event, Mississippi Mingle, will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the...
republicmonitor.com
Seminary Picnic dodges rain as event draws thousands
If Seminary Picnic committee spokesman Randy Dickmann could describe the 121st annual event, he would most likely say it was a successful event. “We had good crowds,” he said. “Saturday was probably our biggest and best day, however I thought we had good crowds on Friday and Sunday too.”
Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo brings community together
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo starts Wednesday. De Bizzell, the chairman of the event said its one of the top 40 rodeos in the country. People come back year after year for this rodeo in Sikeston and when I asked why, they told me they just can’t stay away.
Historic building in Cape Girardeau finishes renovation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape River Heritage Museum has completed its year-long renovation. “We’ve got a new floor, new ceiling, new walls, new lights, everything...this is brand new,” Volunteer, Jerry Ford says. The money used for this project came directly from the community. “We’ve seen an increase,...
Tenn. man charged in Cape Girardeau shooting
Southeast Mo. State professor, students join effort to control deer population
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University Professor Fidel Atuo and his students are working at night to track and count the deer. They’re hoping to help control the deer population in town. “I think it’s something my students love and will give them the tools to...
Money Talks 8/10/22
krcu.org
National School Bus Driver Shortage Leads Jackson School District To Change Hours
With classes beginning very soon, transportation concerns are driving new conversations. Like other schools in the country, the city of Jackson's School District is facing a shortage of eligible bus drivers. Due to this reality, one of their schools is adjusting its hours to accommodate. As of now, the school...
Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism
Heartland News at 9 headlines /10
Heartland residents react to loosening of COVID-19 guidelines
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Centers for disease Control and Prevention loosened COVID-19 guidelines Thursday. Some people in Cape Girardeau said they believe it’s time to make changes. Others expressed they want to be careful. “I think it’ll be alright at this point to move forward. Hopefully people...
Year starts for Paducah Public Schools
Paducah Public Schools aims to promote positive environment as school year starts. With the start of the school year, teachers in Paducah Public Schools say they want to create an environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Those goals have been on educators’ minds after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface was posted to social media in 2020.
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
South Fulton missing teen
Lameiya Buckanan disappeared on July 15 and hasn't been seen since. Her mother says every day has been a nightmare.
Southeast Mo. dispensary reacts to Nov. ballot initiative on recreational marijuana
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the Show Me State in November. “We’re super excited. We’re absolutely thrilled,” Sara Gunther-Jackson, general manager for Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, said. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced on Tuesday, August 9...
