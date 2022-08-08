ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hot temps, dry weather settles in next several days

By Jessica Lebel
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After monsoonal storms with flash flooding and strong winds ripped through parts of metro Denver Sunday evening, quiet weather has returned for the next few days.

On Sunday night, 1 to 3 inches of rain fell across the northeast sides of Denver causing street flooding in many areas. The monsoon will subside in most of Colorado for the rest of the workweek.

Temperatures will hit the low 90s once again on Tuesday with sunshine and dry conditions.

Denver Fire rescued 29 people in flooding

Highs will hit the mid-90s on Wednesday and Thursday as the weather stays dry. A 10% chance for an isolated storm will move in on Friday.

Storm chances will increase into the weekend with a 20% chance for storms on Saturday and a 40% chance for storms on Sunday.

High temperatures will cool back to the 80s with storms on Monday.

