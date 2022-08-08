MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Y Wednesday, the YMCA of Marquette County is offering a membership discount throughout the month of August. The promotion is called Pay the Day, and it’s a way to save money when you join the YMCA. The YMCA’s joining fee is usually $75, but through the end of August, the day of the month is how much you pay to join. This promotion is for both the YMCA of Marquette and the West End facility in Negaunee.

