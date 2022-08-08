Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPMATTERS
Marquette County Fair kicks off
GWINN Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Fair kicked off on Thursday, August 11th and will continue through Sunday. The fair features activities like fair rides, a livestock auction, live shows, a petting zoo and more. “Today is opening day of the fair,” said Walt Maki, the president of...
WLUC
Man ruins, steals positive affirmation signs from Marquette business
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swick Home Services in Marquette took to Facebook last week to share their experience with recent property destruction. The business said they purchased six affirmation signs from a group looking to spread kindness in the community. “We put these signs up about a week ago and...
UPMATTERS
Y Wednesday: Pay the Day
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Y Wednesday, the YMCA of Marquette County is offering a membership discount throughout the month of August. The promotion is called Pay the Day, and it’s a way to save money when you join the YMCA. The YMCA’s joining fee is usually $75, but through the end of August, the day of the month is how much you pay to join. This promotion is for both the YMCA of Marquette and the West End facility in Negaunee.
UPMATTERS
Check out historical ships at Festival of Sail in Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Festival of Sail got underway Friday at Mattson’s Lower Harbor Park. The three-day festival presented by Travel Marquette includes three historic ships from around the world, as well as the world’s largest rubber duck standing 61′ high, called “Mama Duck”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee, look up: You might see cops on the roof
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – The Menominee City Police Department is helping the Special Olympics in a unique way at a coffee chain in Michigan. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it has partnered with Dunkin Donuts for the annual Cops on the Roof event. Officers said...
wearegreenbay.com
Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
UPMATTERS
UP Honor Flight Cycling Team welcomed in Manistique on day 1 of 200-mile journey
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – The eight-member squad riding in support of the UP Honor Flight was greeted with cheers on Wednesday as the group ended the first leg of their journey in Manistique. The 200-mile ride began at the top of Pine Mountain in Iron Mountain on Wednesday morning and is set to finish in St. Ignace on Thursday afternoon.
UPMATTERS
Delta County Airport announces new schedule, includes layover on flights to Detroit
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Delta County Airport (DCA) announced upcoming changes to airline services to and from the airport in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The main change for DCA travelers affects service between Escanaba and Detroit, which the airport says will now include a 30-minute layover in Pellston, Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport will no longer have a direct flight from Escanaba to Detroit starting this fall. Beginning in September, passengers heading to Detroit from Escanaba will have a connecting flight at Pellston Regional Airport in Emmet County. The Delta County Airport is an...
UPMATTERS
Suspect search continues in Menominee County for Wallace drive-by shootings
WALLACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are requesting assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan. Two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in Wallace during...
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
UPMATTERS
Marinette County man found hiding in abandoned cabin, taken into custody
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8. According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ironcountyreporter.com
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
WLUC
‘It is sad’: Dickinson County detective says meth, fentanyl cases are on the rise
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, law enforcement officers are seeing more than just meth in their communities. Det. Lt. Derek Dixon of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says officers mostly deal with two types of drugs. “The most common drugs that we see are the two...
UPMATTERS
Man in Niagara, WI barricades himself in residence, refuses to surrender
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County tried to bring in a suspect for multiple felony charges after he barricaded himself inside his residence. According to the Niagara Police Department, on August 8 around 8 p.m., officers tried to apprehend a man at his residence for multiple felony charges. The man’s residence was in the 1800 block of River Street.
WLUC
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - UPDATE: On August 8 at approximately 5:00 p.m, law enforcement officers went to a home on the 1800 block of River Street in Niagara to arrest a man wanted on multiple felonies. According to the Niagara City Police Department, the suspect fled after seeing the officer...
WLUC
Randy Miller wins Marinette County Sheriff race
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Randy Miller has defeated Chris Lesperance with a final tally of 5,398 votes to 1,696 votes following the Wisconsin primary election held on Tuesday. Since there is no democratic candidate running, Miller will now replace current Sheriff Jerry Suave who is retiring at the end of his term in January, following 38 years of service.
94.3 Jack FM
Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
Detroit News
Talon Metals to explore 400,000 acres of Upper Peninsula for nickel deposits
A metal mining company has acquired rights to explore around 400,000 acres of Upper Peninsula land for nickel deposits near the nation's only nickel mine. Talon Metals Corp. announced the land acquisition Wednesday from UPX Minerals Inc., which has owned it since 2013, when it was sold by Rio Tinto Group. Before that, it was owned by Ford Motor Co., whose founder Henry Ford first bought it for lumber and iron ore to build early Model Ts.
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/10/2022
Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas will fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Comments / 0