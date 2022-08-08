Read full article on original website
Mayor Frank Scott Jr to improve city's FOIA process; City Attorney Alex Betton to lead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced that Chief Deputy City Attorney Alex Betton will lead the newly aligned FOIA Division and ordered an overhaul of the City’s procedures regarding public requests for information, as he says his office continues to improve its efforts to promote transparency.
Conway receives $24.6M federal infrastructure grant for trails
The City of Conway is receiving a nearly $25 mil grant for infrastructure.
AR teachers say they’re ‘disheartened’ pay raises were not part of special session
Teachers in Little Rock say they’re disheartened pay raises were not discussed in this week’s special session.
All 6 bonds passed in Tuesday Little Rock vote
People living in Little Rock made the final trip to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.
Little Rock announces changes to FOIA process, creates new division
The City of Little Rock announces actions targeting its FOIA response.
Big Country Chateau electricity no longer set to be turned off
A spokesperson for Entergy Arkansas said the electricity will not be shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments, and the complex is now up to date on its bills.
The CALL in Arkansas County to hold an information meeting and a support meeting in Stuttgart next week
The CALL in Arkansas County is hosting an information meeting and a support meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, at Park Avenue Baptist Church at 1901 S. Park Ave. in Stuttgart. Arkansas County CALL Coordinator Carolyn Knowlton said both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The CALL is a statewide organization...
Destiney Ellis Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero
Destiney Ellis, RN, who works in MICU in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. Destiny was nominated by the daughter of a recent patient who praised the kindness and helpfulness she showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for her actions, I am uncertain if my mother would be alive today.”
Big Country Chateau violations to be addressed Thursday; tenants say they’re seeing improvements
Controversy over the living conditions at the Big Country Chateau continues, and the clock is ticking for the apartment owners to fix hundreds of violations.
Questions arise after developer claims of multi-million dollar property to be built in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The City of North Little Rock has built up momentum for economic growth and is currently working to attract new businesses as the area expands— but one recent announcement left city officials perplexed. According to their website, Altis Capital plans to build what...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
Churches across Arkansas County to hold prayer gatherings for 2022-2023 school year
Schools across Arkansas County will start classes next week, and residents are joining together to pray for students and employees in local schools. Stuttgart Community Church will host a back-to-school prayer gathering at Stuttgart schools on Thursday, Aug. 11. Pastor Linda Corpier said this tradition started when her son was entering junior high.
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22
On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
Conway apartment resident raises concerns, says she was living in unsafe conditions
People living at a Conway apartment complex say they’re being unfairly treated, living in conditions they say are borderline dangerous.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
A federal lawsuit filed in Little Rock is looking to use laws originally targeting organized crime to go after medical marijuana suppliers In Arkansas.
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Little Rock
Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.
Baptist Health opens new health center for elderly in NLR
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new health center in North Little Rock will provide care for more elderly people. Baptist Health officials gathered on Friday morning for a ribbon cutting to show off the brand new PACE Adult Day Health Center. Seniors will be able to see therapists,...
