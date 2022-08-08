ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

onespiritblog.com

Destiney Ellis Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Destiney Ellis, RN, who works in MICU in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. Destiny was nominated by the daughter of a recent patient who praised the kindness and helpfulness she showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for her actions, I am uncertain if my mother would be alive today.”
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Power 95.9

What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?

Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
onespiritblog.com

Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22

On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

