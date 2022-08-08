Destiney Ellis, RN, who works in MICU in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. Destiny was nominated by the daughter of a recent patient who praised the kindness and helpfulness she showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for her actions, I am uncertain if my mother would be alive today.”

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO