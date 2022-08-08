Read full article on original website
Hankk Hardonn
4d ago
💩 food anyways ..it should be Free . especially all the money they make off lottery ... where's all that money going .. towards Rubio's new Cadillac ..
Reply
2
Related
mynews13.com
Seminole County bus driver decides retirement can wait because kids need to get to school
The first week of school is in the books for most Central Florida school districts, and aside from a statewide teacher shortage, nearly all of them are still in need of bus drivers. What You Need To Know. One month before the school year, Seminole County Public Schools needed 80...
WESH
Seminole County school district leaders apologize for bus tracking app issues
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders with a local school district are apologizing over the failure of an app that was designed to help students get to and from school and give parents peace of mind. Parents shared their stories of frustration. "These poor kids they're terrified. They don't know...
WESH
Seminole County school officials working to resolve school bus tracking app issues
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It hasn't been a smooth start for some parents and their students in Seminole County, and it all has to do with an app designed to keep track of students on the school bus. WESH 2 is told district staff is reaching out to hundreds...
click orlando
Brevard teachers toured local neighborhoods in ice cream truck to encourage summer reading
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – While most kids were spending the summer lounging or playing video games, two teachers in Indialantic were loading into an ice cream truck with no air conditioning. Kimberly Donovan, a literacy coach, and Amanda McCaughin, a media specialist, were hoping to inspire those kids to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seminole County high school student arrested for having gun on campus
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A student at Lyman High School was arrested Friday for having an unloaded gun on campus, according to school officials. No specific threat was ever made to the campus, the school principal said in an email to parents. Around 1:30 p.m., school resources officers with...
mynews13.com
Brevard County rolls out new bus monitoring tech to start school year
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — More than 23,000 students in Brevard County will hop on school buses in the 2022-23 school year, and for many of them, they will be using a new system that will help district and school leaders better keep track of them. What You Need To...
mynews13.com
School district responds to Apopka families' complaints about school bus policy
APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
WESH
Volusia County law enforcement training in school safety procedures
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County School District students return to classes Monday. When they do, law enforcement says they are prepared to respond to any and all threats at schools. Over the summer, agencies underwent additional training to ensure schools, students and staff are as safe as they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
‘We don’t stand by:’ Volusia schools outline security measures for students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – With nearly 70,000 children heading back to school in Volusia County on Monday, district officials and Volusia County law enforcement assured parents that officers won’t hesitate to enter school buildings in the event of an active shooter. “We’ve had the pleasure of having them...
click orlando
Windermere High School mourns death of student
WINDERMERE, Fla. – Windermere High School is mourning the death of one of its students, according to Orange County Public Schools. The district said the principal of the high school notified families on Thursday, and grief counselors are at the school on Friday for students or staff. [TRENDING: ‘They...
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Student arrested at Lyman High School after fighting with police, gun found in his backpack
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A 15-year-old student at a Florida high school was arrested Friday after an unloaded handgun was found in his backpack, according to police, and a letter sent home to parents. "Today, we arrested a student who had an unloaded weapon while on our campus," Lyman High School...
wmfe.org
Our teacher series comes to a close: “For starters, I’m just gonna say gay”
This week we’ve been talking to teachers about their hopes, fears and dreams ahead of the new school year. Yesterday, we heard from Irma Lima, an ESOL elementary school teacher in Volusia County. Today we wrap up our series with Matthew Kiernan. He teaches civics at Renaissance Charter School in Palm Beach County. He told WMFE’s Danielle Prieur that he’s ready to get back to teaching.
WESH
Inflation crisis: Central Florida homeless ministry sees largest drop in donations in over a decade
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — With soaring rent prices and affordable housing hard to find, local shelters and charities are working around the clock to help those who are forced to sleep on the streets. The demand is so high that one homeless service is worried about keeping its doors...
WESH
Oviedo high school student competing in international clean tech competition finals
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local high schooler was one of eleven students worldwide to make the finals of an international clean tech competition. The Oviedo High School student competed in the finals today. Oviedo high schooler, Kyra Henriques, makes up one of just 11 teams of students from...
WESH
WESH 2 Community Champion: Grace Medical Home
Dr. Marvin Hardy recalls working at a Central Florida pediatric office 12 years ago and feeling unfulfilled. "I love where I worked, but having grown up here, I just felt like I was driving in the wrong direction." Hardy told WESH 2 News he saw too many people in need...
WESH
First day back to school for many in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's the first day back from summer break for many kids across Central Florida. For Orange County parents and children, there are new schools and a new person in charge of the school system. More than 200,000 kids will be heading back to class today in...
wmfe.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
click orlando
VIDEO: Palm Coast woman shaved girl’s head, shoved metal pipe in mouth, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Thursday after witnesses saw her shave a girl’s head, write derogatory words on her face and shove a pipe in her mouth, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Priscilla Florentino, 33, performed these...
Comments / 2