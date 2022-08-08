Read full article on original website
Scooter
4d ago
Trump supporters: are you ready to see with your own eyes what kind of criminal you support?! He’s going to prison! Lock him up already!
Reply(13)
24
Happy cat
4d ago
What brings me great joy is Trump couldn't use the court system to delay this raid. And especially wasn't alerted ahead of time either.
Reply(18)
15
makeminefreedom
4d ago
Since this is the new normal I can't wait for the FBI to break into a few Democrat's homes to see what they can find.
Reply(6)
11
Related
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Washington Examiner
Bill Barr says 'evidence is building' as DOJ digs 'deeper and deeper' into Trump Jan. 6 case
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said “the evidence is building” as the Justice Department investigates former President Donald Trump related to the events of Jan. 6, but he stopped short of saying charges are merited. “I think definitely the evidence is building, but after the last set of...
Litman: The Mar-a-Lago search could signal the end of another 'long national nightmare'
The FBI's search at Trump's residence constitutes a highly dramatic investigative move against a former president, much more dramatic than anything that occurred during Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.
‘Doesn’t look good for me’: Trump sought to exclude wounded veterans from parade
As President Donald Trump sought to hold a spectacular military parade on the Fourth of July, the former president had a request that stunned his top military advisers: He didn’t want wounded veterans to be on display.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Rudy Giuliani's lawyer says he had 'no idea' a Ukrainian oligarch's company bankrolled his travel expenses
A company owned by the Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash covered tens of thousands of dollars in Rudy Giuliani's travel expenses, NYT reported. Giuliani's lawyer, Bob Costello, said his client had "no idea" Firtash paid for those trips in 2019. Firtash's lawyer, Lanny Davis, said his client didn't authorize the expenses...
Washington Examiner
Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald
The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Loaded up with drugs’: Trump slams possible prisoner swap with Russia
Former President Donald Trump ridiculed the prisoner swap the Biden administration is negotiating with the Kremlin in order to secure the return of two Americans the administration considers wrongfully detained.
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?
As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
Time is running out. The justice department must indict Trump | Laurence H Tribe and Dennis Aftergut
If Trump or any of the likely Republican nominees win in 2024, they will immediately move to protect those who attempted to overturn the 2020 election
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-CIA official downplays classified records at Mar-a-Lago: 'I had them in my house'
Former CIA official Philip Mudd downplayed FBI agents finding classified documents in former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida during a raid on Monday.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Ukrainian Secret Agents Are Scaring the Kremlin Shitless With Deadly Explosions and Covert Poison Ops
Ukrainian saboteurs and special forces are said to be causing chaos against Russian targets behind enemy lines—with their most spectacular operation to date going off with a bang Tuesday. After a series of explosions ripped through a Russian air base on the occupied Crimean peninsula, the Russian defense ministry...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
Briton, 28, facing death by firing squad in Ukraine is forced to sing the Russian anthem in his prison cell
A Briton facing death by firing squad in eastern Ukraine has been filmed in his prison cell singing the Russian national anthem. Unshaven and in shabby clothes, Aiden Aslin, 28, is seen standing and singing the State Anthem of the Russian Federation in a 140-second video posted on the internet by the Kremlin-backed RT news outlet.
Trump Should Be Worried About Who in Inner Circle 'Flipped': Lawyer
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance said it is likely that the sensitive information obtained by the FBI this week was "fresh."
Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial
Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
Comments / 80