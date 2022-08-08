ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Scooter
4d ago

Trump supporters: are you ready to see with your own eyes what kind of criminal you support?! He’s going to prison! Lock him up already!

Happy cat
4d ago

What brings me great joy is Trump couldn't use the court system to delay this raid. And especially wasn't alerted ahead of time either.

makeminefreedom
4d ago

Since this is the new normal I can't wait for the FBI to break into a few Democrat's homes to see what they can find.

Washington Examiner

Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald

The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
POTUS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS

