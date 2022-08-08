NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You've likely heard about the teacher shortage in Texas.Figuring out how exactly how many teacher positions remain vacant, though, is tough."This is a huge problem," said Eli Melendrez with Texas AFT, a union representing more than 65,000 school employees. Melendrez has been working to figure out exactly how many teacher vacancies there are. It's not easy, in part, he says, because it's not something the state tracks."The most frustrating part is that we know that they can," said Melendrez. "They collect all different kinds of data about, you know, teacher tenure, even teacher ethnicity."To piece...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO