ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 43

Don Towery
4d ago

When politicians and judges are making medical decisions for the people, that's an Authoritarian Regime. In a Democracy, medical decisions are made by medical professionals and their patients. Vote American Blue for a Progressive Democracy and retention of your rights, before the Talibangelist Republicans take all of your rights away.

Reply(3)
6
Sarita9
4d ago

Women in life-threatening distress because of their Pregnancy, Deserve to have a CHOICE!!!VOTE BLUE = Give Women Back their Rights!!!

Reply(21)
15
James Garrett
4d ago

Supreme Court can't grants rights. If women desire to murder their unborn then an amendment to the US Constitution will be required, with 3/5th's of states concurring.

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care

LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule this month, and it is set to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#Abortion Issues
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The State Pushing for Expanded Use of iWatch Texas in Schools

IWatch Texas, a system meant to stop school shooters before they even enter the classroom, isn't being used much, a new report says. The app lets people anonymously report suspicious activity or behavior directly into the DPS system and only about 750 reports have been made, according to a report from KXAN-TV in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
CBS DFW

No one's tracking how big Texas' teacher shortage really is

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You've likely heard about the teacher shortage in Texas.Figuring out how exactly how many teacher positions remain vacant, though, is tough."This is a huge problem," said Eli Melendrez with Texas AFT, a union representing more than 65,000 school employees. Melendrez has been working to figure out exactly how many teacher vacancies there are. It's not easy, in part, he says, because it's not something the state tracks."The most frustrating part is that we know that they can," said Melendrez. "They collect all different kinds of data about, you know, teacher tenure, even teacher ethnicity."To piece...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Veteran Health Bill to Provide Needed Assistance for Texas Couple

President Joe Biden is set to sign the PACT act, legislation expanding health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, on Wednesday. Le Roy and Rosie Torres of Robstown will be at that bill signing at the White House. Le Roy Torres, who...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases

Texas Medical Center hospitals saw a declining number of COVID-19 cases week over week while hospitalizations remained mostly the same. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) In the week spanning Aug. 1-7, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 220 COVID-19 patients per day to its hospitals, a slight increase from the 219 average patients per day in the week of July 25-31, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
NBC News

NBC News

433K+
Followers
52K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy