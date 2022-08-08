When politicians and judges are making medical decisions for the people, that's an Authoritarian Regime. In a Democracy, medical decisions are made by medical professionals and their patients. Vote American Blue for a Progressive Democracy and retention of your rights, before the Talibangelist Republicans take all of your rights away.
Women in life-threatening distress because of their Pregnancy, Deserve to have a CHOICE!!!VOTE BLUE = Give Women Back their Rights!!!
Supreme Court can't grants rights. If women desire to murder their unborn then an amendment to the US Constitution will be required, with 3/5th's of states concurring.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care
Family of Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen files $35M lawsuit against government
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
Central Texas parents spending hundreds on school supplies due to inflation
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas teens working to eradicate menstrual sales tax
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
Texas to receive millions for transportation projects
Study shows multiple North Texas cities among top in US with most resilient economies
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where procedure still protected
North Texas schools are grappling with a bus driver shortage and parents are feeling the effects
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
The State Pushing for Expanded Use of iWatch Texas in Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California governor nominates first Latina as state's Supreme Court chief justice
Greg Abbott banking on school choice issue to win votes but public school advocates push back
No one's tracking how big Texas' teacher shortage really is
Veteran Health Bill to Provide Needed Assistance for Texas Couple
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases
Collin County is DFW's least affordable area for homebuyers. Denton County isn't far behind
Texas wage expert says companies are still sweetening the deal to lure workers with more pay
Loner gunman who attacked FBI office was Navy vet who drove fast and was devoted to Donald Trump
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 43