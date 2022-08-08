‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

The burglary took place May 1. Miller was located and charged August 7.

Actor Ezra Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont Sunday, according to state police. Hawai'i Police Department via AP

Long-embattled “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont Sunday, officials said.

On May 1, Vermont State Police responded to a burglary report in Stamford around 6 p.m. Initial findings by the department indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from the residence while the owners were not home. According to surveillance footage, the police found probable cause to charge Miller with the crime.

Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was located by the police Sunday. They were charged with felony burglary and are set for arraignment at Vermont Superior Court on September 26.

Miller’s identity was confirmed by state police Monday.

This follows a string of crimes committed by the actor across the country after they were issued a protective order on behalf of a 12-year-old child in Massachusetts and arrested for assault multiple times in Hawaii. Miller also faces accusations of allegedly housing children in unsafe conditions in Vermont and running a cult in Iceland.

Miller is known for their roles in the “Justice League” and “Fantastic Beasts” franchises. Their solo superhero film, “The Flash,” is set to release in 2023.