Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. "Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else," Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. "It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that's about seven tenths of a cord."

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO