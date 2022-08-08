Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Heavy rain, flash flooding possible in Wyoming storms; 70% chance of storms in Casper by Friday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across western and central Wyoming starting on Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The storms could produce some localized heavy rain and flash flooding, the NWS in Riverton added. Storms are likely...
Farmer’s Almanac: How bad will winter be in Oklahoma?
After a long, blistering-hot summer and 2021's winter fuel crisis, many are wondering what Winter 2022-23 will bring.
Central, Western Wyoming Face Potential Flooding Through Sunday
Mother Nature smacked central Wyoming's summer's lack of rain upside the head on Thursday night with a spectacular thunderstorm. The National Weather Service Riverton Office has forecast heavy storms through Sunday. With those come flood watches and potential flash flooding from Natrona County -- especially Casper Mountain -- west to...
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”
capcity.news
Wyoming’s special archery hunting season opens soon; make sure to double-check regulations
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Archery hunting season opens soon, and as it gets closer, many people are turning again to hunter regulations in order to determine if they are ready to go for the season. Special archery season has different start dates depending on the animal. Please note that the...
New Map Depicts Wyoming’s Precambrian Basement
The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a new map depicting the structural configuration of the Precambrian basement in Wyoming. "Basement" refers to very old crystalline rocks that comprise the core of most mountain ranges and define the structure of the adjacent basins. In Wyoming, basement rocks are Precambrian-age (more...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces August Bear Spray Giveaways in Western Wyoming Communities
Wyoming Game and Fish will do its annual bear spray giveaway in Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Pinedale – communities where bears coexist with hunters and anglers. In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost.
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
True Co.-owned Pipeline Break Spills 45,000 Gallons of Diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A pipeline carrying diesel fuel has cracked open and spilled more than 45,000 gallons of diesel fuel in a rural area of eastern Wyoming. The ruptured line is owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states.
capcity.news
Rangers rescue three people in less than 24 hours in Grand Teton National Park
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rangers in Grand Teton National Park conducted three major search and rescue operations in less than 24 hours this week, helping one person who became disoriented and two who sustained injuries in the park. At around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Teton Interagency Dispatch received a report of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming’s Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming’s Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
Step Inside Wyoming’s Haunted Ferris Mansion
Have you heard the stories about the Ferris Mansion in Rawlins, Wyoming? It was built by George Ferris, a prominent Wyoming businessman of his time. He started construction on his home that would overlook Rawlins in 1899. While the home was finished by 1903, Ferris had already tragically passed years earlier in 1900 in a carriage accident.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Wildfire Season: Not Quite Out Of The (Burning) Woods Yet
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming might be past what one expert described as a “normal” wildfire season in the Western United States, but another expert said “above normal” danger remains in the region. “Level 1 Restrictions” have been implemented in parts...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. “Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else,” Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. “It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that’s about seven tenths of a cord.”
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) First of nine highway underpasses under construction in $15.1M project to reduce Wyoming deer–vehicle collisions
CASPER, Wyo. — Construction is underway on the first of nine underpasses set to be built along a section of Wyoming Highway 189 that has one of the highest wildlife–vehicle collision rates in the state. The Dry Piney Wildlife Crossing Project involves adding the nine underpasses along with...
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 12, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
capcity.news
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
CASPER, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
KTVB
Camas Creek evacuation order remains due to Idaho's Woodtick Fire
The fire on the Salmon-Challis National Forest has burned more than 5,400 acres as of Tuesday, July 9. The Woodtick Fire was caused by a lightning strike.
