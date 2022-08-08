ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles DA charges woman with six counts of murder after fiery crash

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLJqJ_0h9gC0YX00


Los Angeles D istrict Attorney George Gascon announced he has charged Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter for the fiery crash in a Windsor Hills neighborhood last week.

Linton, a nurse from Houston, was injured in the crash, which killed six people, including a pregnant woman and her 1-year-old child. Linton faces up to 90 years in prison if she is convicted of the charges.

WITNESS TO FIREBALL LA CAR CRASH REVEALS BABY WAS EJECTED RIGHT IN FRONT OF HER

"Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families. This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines,” Gascon said.

The deadly crash occurred when a car ran a red light on La Brea Avenue and slammed into cars driving on Slauson Avenue on Thursday.


Bystanders described the horrifying aftermath , including a baby being ejected from one of the cars into a nearby gas station.

"While the wreckage of this fiery crash at this intersection was removed and traffic eventually resumed, there is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured. It is not only a tremendous loss to the families but our entire community who learned of this incredible tragedy or have watched the now-viral video of the collision," Gascon said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gascon said the investigation by the California Highway Patrol is ongoing.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
City
Brea, CA
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Sentencing Set for Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man

A convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, leaving the victim partially paralyzed, is slated to be sentenced Friday to more than 20 years in state prison. A Murrieta jury in January convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of Los Angeles of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#California Highway Patrol#Violent Crime#Slauson La Brea
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
thesource.com

Nurse In Fatal Los Angeles Car Crash Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder

Last week, a car crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles made national headlines after it was reported that the crash claimed the life of 6 people including an infant, and a pregnant mother. After being released from the hospital, the driver who caused the accident, Nicole Lorraine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found stabbed to death in Studio City

A man was found stabbed to death near the Los Angeles River in Studio City early Wednesday, police said. Around 3:50 a.m., The Los Angeles Fire Department alerted police of a victim who had been found stabbed in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told KTLA. The victim was pronounced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
burbankpd.org

Man Arrested For Zip Gun

On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
wdkx.com

Driver Caught Going Over 100mph Over Speed Limit

A Virginia driver got hit with a heavy traffic violation after being clocked speeding almost a 100mph over the speed limit. This story comes a week after the deadly crash in Los Angeles that took the lives of 6 people after a driver was speeding over 50mph and ran through a red light.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body found in Griffith Park prompting LAPD investigation

Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a body was found in Griffith Park.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to the area at 12:31 p.m. and discovered a body hanging from a tree near the Merry-Go-Round.Fire crews called in the Los Angeles Police Department to conduct a death investigation.The person's identity was not immediately known. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
68K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy