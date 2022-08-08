Read full article on original website
Ohio reports just over 26,000 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past seven days, the Ohio Department of Health reports just over 26,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last week, Ohio has reported 26,016 new COVID-19 cases, 608 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 46 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 87deaths. Last Thursday, August...
Franklin County among 56 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For a fourth consecutive week, Franklin County is in orange on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per 100,000 is 221.3, and the new COVID-19 admissions...
Bishop Earl Fernandes talks challenges as Intel plans to move in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Construction crews are diligently moving ground and clearing land in Licking county for Intel's new 20-billion-dollar chip manufacturing plant. The landmark investment has the religious faithful also keeping a close eye on the developments. "Intel is going to build the plant, the president signed the...
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium to adjusting hours as students return to school
The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium is adjusting it's opening schedule as students return to school, starting Monday, August 15th the park will be open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and remain open until 6 p.m. on weekends. If guests are looking for any of the featured programs, please check the schedule as most events will only be available on weekends.
ABC 6 teams up with Ricart Automotive to host Backpack Drive
ABC 6 is teaming up with Ricart Automotive to make sure students have the tools they need to succeed, but we need your help!. Please consider donating supplies and new backpacks for public school students across Franklin and Licking Counties. You can drop off newly purchased supplies and backpacks at...
Inflation impacting Central Ohio families, teachers for back-to-school shopping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are working to help Central Ohio students get back into the classroom with the supplies they need to take on the school year. Tomorrow we are collecting school supplies from our Amazon Wishlist for the Ricart/ABC 6 Backpack Drive. This year the need is...
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addresses media as fall camp continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State football kicks off in just over three weeks. Head coach Ryan Day addressed the media Thursday ahead of the Buckeye's season opener. The media briefing comes as the team continues fall camp this week. OSU will host Notre Dame on Sept. 3 at...
'Kazi was the core of our pride,' Columbus zoo African lion dies at 16
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said hearts are heavy after the death of its African lion, Kazi. Kazi died on Tuesday at the age of 16, the zoo said Friday. The median life expectancy for lions in human care is 16.9 years. The zoo said...
Couple ties the knot in hot air balloon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The All Ohio Balloon Festival is underway Friday morning and it may be the perfect backdrop for a couple's big day!. Jeremy and Kim took a ride in a hot air balloon and got married. Despite their fear of heights, it didn't stop them from...
Concerns grow from CCS parents as teachers prepare to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus City Schools teachers inch closer to a possible strike, parents in the district said they are concerned about what this could mean for their kids. "Let's get it together," Princess Kuumba said. "This is for the kids, they need to be at school."
Remains of Chillicothe sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — A sailor from Chillicothe who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, finally accounted for nearly 80 years later, will be buried in Greenfield. ABC6 reported in April that the remains of Navy Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman were identified in 2020....
Columbus average gas prices continue to decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas has dropped below $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 13 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.98. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.65 a...
New 'A Call for Kindness' mural in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Verizon has teamed up with Sarah Hout, a Columbus-based artist, to create a mural to inspire kindness in downtown Columbus. A Call for Kindness is a new movement started by Verizon to try and spread kindness across the country. To see all the murals the movement has created so far click here.
Child shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after a shooting Friday night in the Hilltop area. Police said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the area of 755 Doulton Court. Police said a child was shot twice and is...
Male Wellness Agency aimed to help diverse men during Black male health week
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — According to some studies, Black men live seven years less than men of any other race. The African American Male Wellness Agency is aimed to improve those numbers during Black Male Health Week. "The African American Male Wellness Agency is the nation's No. 1 agency...
Gunman who tried to breach security at Cincinnati FBI field office had ties to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man who opened fire on law enforcement during a chase after trying to breach a Cincinnati FBI field office had lived in Columbus for the past several years. "Just kind of kept to himself, seemed pretty normal," Ian said as he talked about Ricky...
USPS to host job fair at Columbus Post Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Post Office is looking to fill immediate openings and is hosting two job fairs in August. The job fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. All positions are full-time and starting pay is $21.19...
Talks break down, both sides 'disappointed' as Columbus teacher strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said Wednesday she is "extraordinarily disappointed" with how bargaining talks are going with the Columbus Education Association. The union for Columbus City Schools teachers submitted a 10-day strike notice to the State Employee Relations Board Thursday...
2 people injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Thursday night. Authorities were dispatched to Northwold Road around 11 p.m. According to police, one person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Another victim walked into OSU Wexner Medical Center East Hospital...
Predatory home buyers in Columbus could face conspiracy case, claims of targeting elderly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elderly homeowners are calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say anonymous calls are being placed to code enforcement on their properties as they refuse offers to sell.
