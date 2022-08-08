The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium is adjusting it's opening schedule as students return to school, starting Monday, August 15th the park will be open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and remain open until 6 p.m. on weekends. If guests are looking for any of the featured programs, please check the schedule as most events will only be available on weekends.

