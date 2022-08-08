ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida seeking death penalty for Longwood father accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Attorneys with the State of Florida are seeking the death penalty for a Longwood father accused of stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death in their home. Seminole-Brevard State Attorney Phil Archer filed a motion of intent this week to have Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, face the death penalty in the murder of Eva Bravo-Herrera. He was arrested after allegedly attacking Eva and then her 12-year-old sister – who survived – before stabbing himself.
LONGWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Riverview man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. - A Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Matthew Council, 50, of Riverview, Florida, pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to one felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, one felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and four misdemeanor offenses, according to court records.
RIVERVIEW, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Construction worker hurt after bulldozer falls 20 feet down embankment, flips over

A construction worker in Florida was seriously hurt after a bulldozer fell down an embankment at a construction site and flipped over, according to emergency officials. Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS said the bulldozer fell about 20 feet at a construction site near Jones Road and Wetlands Place in St. Cloud. First responders rescued the worker from the tench, who was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

North Carolina man wins lottery while celebrating wedding anniversary

A man in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery while he and his wife were celebrating their anniversary at the beach. Kenneth Smith, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina, bought a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Calabash, according to the NC Education Lottery.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy