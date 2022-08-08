Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
fox35orlando.com
Florida seeking death penalty for Longwood father accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death
LONGWOOD, Fla. - Attorneys with the State of Florida are seeking the death penalty for a Longwood father accused of stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death in their home. Seminole-Brevard State Attorney Phil Archer filed a motion of intent this week to have Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, face the death penalty in the murder of Eva Bravo-Herrera. He was arrested after allegedly attacking Eva and then her 12-year-old sister – who survived – before stabbing himself.
fox35orlando.com
Riverview man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON D.C. - A Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Matthew Council, 50, of Riverview, Florida, pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to one felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, one felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and four misdemeanor offenses, according to court records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Zac Stacy: Judge allows former NFL star to come back to Florida to see child
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County judge is allowing former NFL running back Zac Stacy – who is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend during an incident that was caught on camera – to return to Florida to see his child. The judge modified the conditions of Stacy's...
fox35orlando.com
Construction worker hurt after bulldozer falls 20 feet down embankment, flips over
A construction worker in Florida was seriously hurt after a bulldozer fell down an embankment at a construction site and flipped over, according to emergency officials. Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS said the bulldozer fell about 20 feet at a construction site near Jones Road and Wetlands Place in St. Cloud. First responders rescued the worker from the tench, who was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
fox35orlando.com
Remembering Evan Fitzgibbon: Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
WINDERMERE, Fla. - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a soldier from Central Florida who died while training in north Georgia. Flags were lowered in Windermere and at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in honor of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon and Staff Sergeant George Taber were killed...
fox35orlando.com
North Carolina man wins lottery while celebrating wedding anniversary
A man in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery while he and his wife were celebrating their anniversary at the beach. Kenneth Smith, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina, bought a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Calabash, according to the NC Education Lottery.
Comments / 0