A construction worker in Florida was seriously hurt after a bulldozer fell down an embankment at a construction site and flipped over, according to emergency officials. Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS said the bulldozer fell about 20 feet at a construction site near Jones Road and Wetlands Place in St. Cloud. First responders rescued the worker from the tench, who was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO