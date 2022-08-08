ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Michael Calicchio
4d ago

The government allows it and they force us to get (un) affordable healthcare that costs a lot and covers nothing!!!

New Jersey 101.5

This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state

A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

How working remotely in NJ can do more harm than good

I suppose this argument can go for anyone who works remotely since this particular issue can relate to most remote workers. But there's a reason New Jersey might be affected more so than other areas of the country. Before diving into what this particular issue is, let's first look at...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ residents warned about a surge of fake urgent notifications

New Jersey cybersecurity officials have issued a warning about a sudden uptick in fraudulent urgent account email notifications being sent to Garden State residents. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, the notifications appear like they are coming from a known entity, like Microsoft, Google or Amazon, complete with what is called “display name spoofing” logos and other types of trademark characteristics that make them look authentic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ farmers praying for rain, struggling to survive

Daytime temperatures have dropped below 90 degrees in most parts of New Jersey but the drought watch continues, which means it’s still hot and abnormally dry and everyone is being asked to cut back on their use of water. For many Garden State farmers, however, that’s just not possible...
AGRICULTURE
New Jersey 101.5

Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Here’s how you get free gas in New Jersey (Opinion)

Many of us that drive a lot for work realize how much of an impact the high gas prices are affecting weekly budgets. The high fuel costs, caused by our domestic energy policy dictated by the current administration in the White House, have increased the cost of everything. The food you buy at the supermarket, the food you order at a restaurant, the cost of getting and keeping employees, and the list goes on.
TRAFFIC
New Jersey 101.5

Is your child OK? 10% of NJ kids have anxiety/depression, report finds

One out of every 10 New Jersey children has been diagnosed with anxiety or depression, according to the latest report released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The Garden State performs rather well compared to other states in the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, but advocates suggest more must be done to protect child health and well-being.
KIDS
New Jersey 101.5

