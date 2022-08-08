Effective: 2022-08-12 10:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colville Reservation; Eastern Columbia Basin, Palouse, Spokane Area; Foothills of Northeast Washington; Lower Palouse, Snake River THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT Thunderstorms will develop through the day today into tonight ahead of an ejecting low pressure trough moving onshore off of the eastern Pacific. Storms will be a mix of wet and dry and contain frequent lightning that may result in new fire starts. Some storms may become strong or severe with strong outflow winds and large hail possible. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING IN DRY FUELS FOR COLVILLE RESERVATION, EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms at times expected through early Saturday morning. A few storms this afternoon and evening may become strong to severe with large hail and strong outflow winds possible. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels will likely result in new fire starts.

ADAMS COUNTY, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO