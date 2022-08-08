ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 3

J.R. Parsons
4d ago

thanks Jay! you continue to cost us money! Not a big fan of the former coach but certainly not a supporter of you.

Reply
3
Related
inlander.com

Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board

As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Government
Pullman, WA
Government
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Freeman Shooter Sentencing: Day 1 Recap

SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe was in court Thursday to begin his days-long sentencing hearings. Catch up on the case:  Earlier this year, Sharpe pleaded guilty to the 2017 shooting in which he murdered 15-year-old Sam Strahan and shot three other classmates. In the nearly five years since the shooting, Sharpe’s case has hit many delays....
FREEMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Analyzing Thursday’s severe weather

SPOKANE, Wash.– A severe thunderstorm carved a long path of destruction on Thursday afternoon that won’t be soon forgotten by those who experienced it firsthand. This storm caused severe damage in the town of Rockford, Washington and hail bigger than the size of golf balls in Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, East Farms, and Hauser. Power outages and down trees were...
ROCKFORD, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Nick Rolovich
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Colville Reservation by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-12 10:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colville Reservation; Eastern Columbia Basin, Palouse, Spokane Area; Foothills of Northeast Washington; Lower Palouse, Snake River THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT Thunderstorms will develop through the day today into tonight ahead of an ejecting low pressure trough moving onshore off of the eastern Pacific. Storms will be a mix of wet and dry and contain frequent lightning that may result in new fire starts. Some storms may become strong or severe with strong outflow winds and large hail possible. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING IN DRY FUELS FOR COLVILLE RESERVATION, EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms at times expected through early Saturday morning. A few storms this afternoon and evening may become strong to severe with large hail and strong outflow winds possible. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels will likely result in new fire starts.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-11 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Komo News#Ag
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
ROCKFORD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KXLY

Isolated thunderstorms moving through the region this evening – Kris

You can feel the increase in humidity tonight. It’s almost “muggy” by our standards. A southwesterly flow is bringing warm, moist and unstable air into the region, and we’ve already had some strong thunderstorms. The thunderstorms have mainly impacted the Palouse so far. However, those storms are moving northeast. Don’t be surprised if you have some thunder at your house tonight. The storms are bringing cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and blowing dust.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy