A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
Horse rescued after five hour effort in Pelion
PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: Beltline Grill closes after less than a year, Mary's Arepas adds food truck
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Meeting Street market makes shift: West Columbia's Meeting Street artisan market will shift its weekly Saturday market time: what was once held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market, which features local West Columbia merchants, also will begin hosting a nightly market on the second Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All of the events are held under the pavilion at 425 Meeting St.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Jerrold A. Watson & Sons grows organic vegetables, peaches
Jerrold A. Watson & Sons grows organic vegetables, peaches. Jerrold A. Watson & Sons LLC continues a legacy of growing, having passed the century mark in operation. The Monetta, South Carolina, grower, which markets crops under the Watsonia Organics brand, helped create the state’s peach and asparagus industries. The...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
coladaily.com
The Whig located downtown Columbia on Main Street to close after 17 years
The Whig, a longstanding neighborhood bar located downtown Columbia on Main Street, will be closing after operating for 17 years. The announcement was made via social media and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space.
WIS-TV
Possible solar farm in Sumter facing criticism
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. New details in RCSD deputies ambush case. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:10...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
abccolumbia.com
Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Antioch AME Zion Church hosts Caregiver’s support group for the Lower Richland Community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Being the caregiver of a loved one is not an easy task. Often times when you become so focused on taking care of someone else, it’s easy to forget to take care of yourself. A church in the Lower Richland Community started a caregiver’s support...
WIS-TV
Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
WIS-TV
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning for ‘months’ and counting. WIS called the Samara East office for comment but was sent to voicemail three days in a row. Emails were additionally sent to the resident office and management firm with no response.
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
The Post and Courier
COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia
Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
The Post and Courier
As number of smoke shops in Columbia rises, city considers restrictions
COLUMBIA — When Andrew Bagley opened Illuminati Smoke Shop in 2016, it was one of 10 stores selling vapes, hemp products and smoking tools in Columbia, he said. This year, it's closer to one of 30, he said. High profits and low barriers to entry have caused the boom...
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
Students can't bring home less than a 50 in certain schools across the state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some parents in Lexington-Richland School District 5 discovered a "grading floor" that has sparked mixed feelings district wide. In a Facebook post a mother explained that Crossroads Intermediate School does not give grades lower than a 50 on report cards. This sparked more than 100...
