Oklahoma City, OK

The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!

Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
The kids are not all right: Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — From economic prosperity to mental health, a new Kids Count survey shows Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being. The Kids Count survey, put together by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, uses 16 categories to determine child well-being. The data comes from federal government statistical agencies and samples, with the date range from 2016 to 2020.
Free School Meal Program Ends

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
Two veterans suing Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two veterans in Oklahoma are suing the state. Larry van Schuyver and General Paul Costilow say the way Governor Kevin Stitt fired them from the Department of Veterans Affairs' controlling board violated the First Amendment. Van Schuyver and Costilow say they feel being fired was...
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center

While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
City of Norman will not buy building for affordable housing complex

NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman will not be buying a building the council was eyeing as an affordable housing complex. After the city closed an overnight homeless shelter in June, city council members discussed buying an empty medical building for a new affordable housing development. Norman City...
NORMAN, OK

