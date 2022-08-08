Read full article on original website
The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!
Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
cherokeephoenix.org
CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
KTUL
'The turnover has been huge': Oklahoma schools dealing with mass exodus of teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As schools open their doors to kids, there is a mass exodus of teachers fleeing Oklahoma classrooms for good. FOX 25 put a call out to educators leaving the profession to learn what is driving them to the breaking point. "It's not the kids. The...
Moore Public Schools requiring teachers to report student preferred names to administration
Last year, Moore Public School students could ask to be called another name different from the one on their teacher's roster, but starting this school year, those students will have to go through an internal process for approval.
publicradiotulsa.org
As new school year starts in Oklahoma, a record number of emergency certified teachers will lead classrooms
More than 1,400 teachers will be teaching with an emergency certificate in the first days of school across Oklahoma. That represents a record, and is according to a list of emergency teachers approved by Oklahoma’s State Board of Education in its July meeting. The emergency certified educators will work...
Carvana hoping to hire 100 people in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.
okcfox.com
The kids are not all right: Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — From economic prosperity to mental health, a new Kids Count survey shows Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being. The Kids Count survey, put together by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, uses 16 categories to determine child well-being. The data comes from federal government statistical agencies and samples, with the date range from 2016 to 2020.
kswo.com
Free School Meal Program Ends
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
KOCO
Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
Oklahoma files lawsuit against company over alleged breach of contract
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma leaders have filed a lawsuit against a company accused of breach of contract. They said the state hired the company Class Wallet to distribute COVID-19 education funds during the pandemic. The lawsuit comes after federal auditors said Oklahoma failed to properly track COVID-19 relief money.
175 Oklahoma artists to sell their art at brewery
175 Oklahoma artists are gearing up for the 34th Annual 12x12 Art Fundraiser, to be held at a local brewery, where participants can bid on artwork and other prizes while enjoying live entertainment, food, and a cash bar.
An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
KTUL
Two veterans suing Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two veterans in Oklahoma are suing the state. Larry van Schuyver and General Paul Costilow say the way Governor Kevin Stitt fired them from the Department of Veterans Affairs' controlling board violated the First Amendment. Van Schuyver and Costilow say they feel being fired was...
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center
While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
61 Oklahoma lawmakers call for hearing in Glossip case
Dozens of Oklahoma lawmakers say they support an evidentiary hearing in the case of an Oklahoma death row inmate, who has proclaimed his innocence for decades.
Council approves $500-million in revenue bonds for Oklahoma turnpike expansion
The Council of Bond Oversight approved $500 million in revenue bonds for financing ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike expansions projects.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
KOCO
Oklahoma experts say not to ignore lightning after deadly strike in Washington, D.C.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma experts said not to ignore lightning after a deadly strike in Washington, D.C. In a tragic weather incident, three people were killed by a lightning strike in Washington, D.C. While it doesn’t happen often, lightning fatalities occur each year. KOCO 5 spoke with our...
KOCO
City of Norman will not buy building for affordable housing complex
NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman will not be buying a building the council was eyeing as an affordable housing complex. After the city closed an overnight homeless shelter in June, city council members discussed buying an empty medical building for a new affordable housing development. Norman City...
