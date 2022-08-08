When a sitcom really works, you start pre-laughing. That's when a recurring character shows up, and you just know they are going to say something hilarious, so you start giggling before words come out of their mouth. Enter Bane (voiced by James Adomian), a villainous chunkroid born in actual/metaphorical darkness. Harley Quinn's Bane is always funny, and in the cartoon's third season (streaming Thursdays on HBO Max), he is very upset about his pasta maker. It was a wedding present for Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and Kite Man (Matt Oberg). But Ivy ran off with new girlfriend Harley (Kaley Cuoco) — and the pasta maker was never returned. "It's gauche to keep the gift!!!" insists Bane, with that voice that sounds like a frog sneezing a cannonball.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO