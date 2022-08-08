ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowjackets casts Lauren Ambrose as adult version of Van

The Emmy-nominated drama goes back into production later this month to hopefully start answering questions surrounding the hit drama. The Showtime drama Yellowjackets is full of mysteries about what exactly went down when a high school soccer team survived a plane crash and was then stranded in the wilderness for 18 months. (Spoiler: Things get very dark.) And when season 1 came to an end, one of the biggest lingering questions surrounded which of the teenagers might have survived to adulthood. Now, we can add a name to that list!
The Boys releases never-before-seen footage of Jensen Ackles in Soldier Boy movie

Fans asked for it, and The Boys delivered: It's time for more Soldier Boy!. When Jensen Ackles landed his role as the gung-ho hero in The Boys season 3, the part wasn't just about interacting with Butcher (Karl Urban) and company in the present day or coming face-to-face with Homelander (Antony Starr) and making fun of his cape. There was also a lot of history the show needed to build for the character. After all, he was America's first superhero, which means he's been around a long time and made a lot of very public moves.
Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles

A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
The Office season finale recap: Who's the boss?

Paul Lieberstein — The Office executive producer, "Search Committee" writer, and Toby Flenderson extraordinaire — must love Kevin Smith…because tonight's season finale felt like a major cop out. Ever since Steve Carell announced that season 7 of The Office would be his last, fans have been speculating and debating about who would and should replace him as Dunder Mifflin's manager. Everyone figured that we'd finally learn which character would be stepping into Michael Scott's formidable shoes during the series' hour-long season ender. Alas, that wasn't actually the case. When the credits finally rolled Thursday evening, we weren't any closer to knowing the identity of the new boss than we had been a few months ago.
''Terminator'' recap: Back to the present

Welcome back, freedom fighters, to episode 2 of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, or T:SCC, or "Instant Gratification on Your TeeVee Set." Yes, those of us reserving judgment on the show until we saw more of it didn't have long to wait, as Fox plopped another episode down a mere 24 hours later to sate our thirsty minds. It was a good call — and it was a better show tonight, too.
Aubrey Plaza on why her new thriller Emily the Criminal felt like pulling off a scam

If Aubrey Plaza's Hollywood career doesn't work out, she might have a future in credit-card fraud. Thanks to her new film Emily the Criminal (now in theaters), Plaza says she got really good with an embossing machine. "I know how to work that thing," she tells EW, adding with her trademark deadpan wit, "so if my career doesn't pan out, I know how to make a fake credit card, and I'll carry that with me until the end."
Harley Quinn review: There's only one thing holding this sensational show back

When a sitcom really works, you start pre-laughing. That's when a recurring character shows up, and you just know they are going to say something hilarious, so you start giggling before words come out of their mouth. Enter Bane (voiced by James Adomian), a villainous chunkroid born in actual/metaphorical darkness. Harley Quinn's Bane is always funny, and in the cartoon's third season (streaming Thursdays on HBO Max), he is very upset about his pasta maker. It was a wedding present for Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and Kite Man (Matt Oberg). But Ivy ran off with new girlfriend Harley (Kaley Cuoco) — and the pasta maker was never returned. "It's gauche to keep the gift!!!" insists Bane, with that voice that sounds like a frog sneezing a cannonball.
Tales of the Walking Dead has a musical episode written

A lot of attention is being lavished on Walking Dead spin-offs with Maggie and Negan in New York, and Daryl in France, and Rick and Michonne in God knows where. But perhaps the most intriguing new entry in The Walking Dead universe launches this Sunday when Tales of the Walking Dead is unleashed on AMC.
Day Shift review: Jamie Foxx slays it as it lays in a goofy vampire thriller

Two years ago, during the first strange vax-less summer of our pandemic discontent, Jamie Foxx was one of several A-list movie stars to land on Netflix: an Oscar winner and longtime box-office stalwart happily slumming in the surprisingly satisfying genre piece Project Power. Power succeeded in part because it knew it was ridiculous — a patently absurd magic-pill thriller elevated by fleshed-out characters like future Judas and the Black Messiah star Dominique Fishback's wary teenage sidekick, and humid New Orleans atmosphere.
What to Watch podcast: Follow skateboarder Leo Baker's story in new documentary Stay on Board

The Netflix documentary Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story shines the line on the famous skateboarder who gave it all up when sport regulations required Baker, who came out as trans-masculine in 2019, to compete in the women's category. Social media star Tabitha Brown hosts the new Food Network competition It's CompliPlated, where cheftestants make dishes using fruits, vegetables, and plant-based ingredients. And Insecure actor Jean Elie stars in the ALLBLK series Send Help, as an actor who lands his dream job but loses it all just as quickly.
Never Have I Ever boss on Devi and Paxton's season 3 ending: 'The love triangle's not done'

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever season 3. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) just couldn't get out of her own head when it came to dating Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). During Never Have I Ever's third season, viewers watched as Devi struggled with how others looked at her new relationship — or at least how she felt people were looking at it. And ultimately, when she couldn't shake the idea that she wasn't a good match for Paxton, they broke up.
I Love My Dad director James Morosini and star Patton Oswalt list the movie dads that inspired them

Not all dads are created equal. Some parents are supportive and moving, while others are like Patton Oswalt's character in I Love My Dad. Writer-director James Morosini, who co-stars, plays Franklin, a clinically depressed, suicidal young man who has been continually let down by his father, Chuck (Patton Oswalt), and now wants nothing more to do with him. But Chuck doesn't feel the same, and after being blocked on Facebook, he decides to create a new profile, posing as an attractive, flirtatious woman in order to stay in oblique contact with the son he's clearly concerned about. In other words, he catfishes his own kid.
What to Watch podcast: Unlock a new season of magic and mischief on Locke & Key

The Locke family comes face to face with the American Revolution on the final season of Netflix's Locke & Key. Keaton and Alexis dance for the title of "America's Favorite Dancer" on the season finale of So You Think You Can Dance — and host Cat Deeley and judges JoJo Siwa, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and Leah Remini tell us what they're watching. And everyone's favorite talking tree embarks on new adventures on the new Disney+ series I Am Groot.
Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey says Catherine, Called Birdy is a far cry from Westeros

Catherine, Called Birdy may share the same ye olde time period as Game of Thrones' fantasy take on the Middle Ages — but the similarities end there. "It is totally, totally different," says Bella Ramsey, who stars as the titular Birdy and rose to fame as Lyanna Mormont on Thrones. "Even if it's in the same time, they're opposite ends of the spectrum. There's some scripts and characters that you read, and you feel like they're already in you. That was definitely the case with Birdy."
