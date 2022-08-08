ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Don Chicken to Debut First US Location in San Diego

By Jeannine Boisse
 4 days ago

Korean born Don Chicken is headed to Encinitas . The fast casual chicken restaurant will replace Sabor Brazilian Grill in El Camino Commons shopping center.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Don Chicken operates 300 locations in their home country with fast growth in China, Vietnam, and Thailand. The Don Chicken brand is inspired by the image of Don Quixote of La Mancha. Their logo shows a knight riding atop a chicken.

Specializing in premium grilled, oven-baked, and Korean-style fried chicken with signature sauces. Their top menu items include the Cheese Chicken with oven baked boneless chicken wings tossed in sauces and covered with cheese or their original fried chicken.

Leading the charge in San Diego is Franchisee Ki Hyun Kim who tells What Now San Diego he’ll bring the know-how of the well-established brand to the local market. A website and social media for the local spot are in the works and the Encinitas restaurant is expected to open in phases with in a month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jc8X7_0h9gBAGL00
Photo: Official


