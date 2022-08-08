Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An old-time political tradition in CT returns but Democrats largely skipped this year
BRISTOL — A long-running tradition of setting aside political differences for some comedic relief and a good cause - a dying art in today’s partisan political landscape - returned after a two-year hiatus with some notable guests missing. No Democrat running for statewide office showed up Friday for...
Top Connecticut golfers set sights on 122nd U.S. Amateur
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As soon as he saw the email in his inbox, Ben Day picked up the phone and called the United States Golf Association. He didn’t get through. Day then emailed the USGA in response, leaving his cell phone...
Connecticut primary election: Five takeaways after a whirlwind Tuesday night
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The stage for the Nov. 8 general election is now set following Tuesday night’s primaries that saw Democrats support their endorsed candidates and Republicans lean further to the right than some political observers expected. The next three months...
CT is falling behind on its climate change goals. What’s being done to change that?
As worldwide heat, drought and extreme storms this summer punctuate the reality of climate change, Connecticut continues to wrestle with its reality that it is falling behind on its goals to reduce the carbon emissions responsible for global warming. The state has also long been out of compliance with national...
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
Puerto Rico man sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking cocaine into CT, prosecutors say
NEW HAVEN — A Puerto Rico man was sentenced for trafficking cocaine across the region, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven ordered Jose Angel Suarez, 39, of Veja Baja, Puerto Rico, to serve five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Wednesday.
Florida man pleads not guilty in death of dog in Newtown
NEWTOWN — The 71-year-old Florida man arrested following the death of a dog last month has pleaded not guilty to the class D felony charge of animal cruelty. David Czerniawski was charged July 25, after police say he brought a male chihuahua to Berkshire Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Hook, where a veterinarian determined the dog was dead due to blunt force trauma.
CT man who bought house from alleged bogus owner recounts incredible story
NEWTOWN — The uninhabited home along the shoreline of Lake Zoar piqued Eugene Tortorici’s interest. The self-described entrepreneur had wanted to purchase property along the lake, a reservoir on the Housatonic River that snakes through four towns in lower Connecticut. Tortorici saw the waterfront property, located down a...
This is Connecticut's favorite snack, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's favorite snack is...actually a beverage, according to Food & Wine. The magazine, which recently rounded up the best regional bites in all 50 states, picked white birch soda as the Nutmeg State's entry. Nutmeggers "have it all when...
Four CT residents seriously injured in Route 93 crash in Massachusetts, police say
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Five Connecticut residents were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police. Four of the residents — a 23-year-old South Windsor man, a 27-year-old New Britain man, a 32-year-old New Britain woman and a 29-year-old Connecticut man — suffered serious injuries. The fifth occupant — a 30-year-old Vernon woman — had minor injuries, state police said in a news release.
Who are Connecticut players on the UConn football roster? Here’s the rundown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football team opens the 2022 season in just over two weeks. The Huskies start the Jim Mora era at Utah State before hosting Central Connecticut State in the home opener Sept. 3 at Rentschler Field. The struggling program will look to ignite a fan base that’s been dwindling in recent years.
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September
DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
3 Connecticut restaurants on Food & Wine's 'Best Classics' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut institutions are some of the country's "best classic restaurants," as chosen by Food & Wine magazine. "This year, we're renewing our vows with America's finest old-school institutions," author David Landsel wrote. "...We're talking about the classic restaurants,...
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
This year’s BEST OF CONNECTICUT picks are positively popping with Nutmeg State goodness, all picked by you and our distinguished panel of Connecticut experts. From food and drink, to activities and entertainment, to shopping and services, it’s a celebration of the great things our state has to offer.
