ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Frisco approves employment agreement with incoming town manager

Frisco Town Council approved an employment agreement with incoming Frisco Town Manager Tom Fisher. The town waded through 74 candidates and selected Fisher as a finalist, citing his experience and dedication to the communities he’s served. Fisher will step into his new role on Aug. 25 with a base...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge leaders celebrate groundbreaking affordable housing project, Alta Verde 2

Leaders from the town of Breckenridge and Gorman & Co. gathered in town on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to celebrate the groundbreaking of Alta Verde 2. Alta Verde 2 will provide 172 apartments located within four buildings. The units are aimed for those earning between 80%-120% of the area median income. The project will include studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Town Council approves pay-as-you-throw on second reading

Breckenridge Town Council members approved two ordinances that would establish a volume-based waste system in town. The two ordinances aim to help reach the town’s goals of 40% landfill diversion by 2032 and 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from waste by 2030. Across the county, the landfill is expected to close by 2056 if no intervention of waste production takes place.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breckenridge, CO
Government
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Summit Daily News

Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride

Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Interim Summit County 911 Center director reflects on resiliency in her high-stress job

Dispatcher Trina Dummer will step in as interim director of the Summit County 911 Center as departing Director Jerry Del Valle serves his last day, Aug. 12. A former seasonal roustabout and wannabe boat captain turned Summit County local, Dummer has seen many sides of Summit County and its residents — the good, the mundane and the unsettling. Dummer recounted her 15 years of service at the dispatch center and how she wakes up every morning for a career few last long in.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Avenue#North Park#Urban Construction
Summit Daily News

Escape the wet weather with a trip to Mexico, pastoral landscapes this weekend

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. Rain, rain, go away and come again some other day. Yes, the weather is keeping the wildfires away for the moment, which is obviously good, but I’m sure some of you out there would rather be spending an afternoon outdoors free of thunderstorms.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Dillon to hold town council candidate forum Aug. 24

Dillon will hold a candidate forum for its open town council seat at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Dillon Town Hall located at 275 Lake Dillon Drive. The two candidates vying for the open seat are John Woods and Kevin Stout. Phil Lindeman of Krystal 93 will moderate the event.
DILLON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Summit Daily News

Best of Summit Round 1 voting closes Thursday, Aug. 11

Voting in the first round of the annual Best of Summit contest closes Thursday, Aug. 11. The annual contest is a bit different this year with two voting phases:. First voting round from Aug. 4-11: In the first voting round, readers vote to winnow the list of nominated businesses, organizations and people down to the top 10 for each category. Participants can vote once per day in each category.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Scott M. Estill: Who should pay for housing?

I have written several columns concerning the housing and income inequality issues we face in our mountain communities. Throughout this time, it has been my position that a private-public blend would be necessary to solve the myriad of competing interests at play. A reader has challenged me to consider the possibility that it is not government’s role to do anything with respect to the current housing shortage in Summit County. Challenge accepted!
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Health centers and providers across the country are vital to communities

Summit Community Care Clinic is proud to celebrate National Health Center Week from Aug. 7-13. Community Health Centers — like Summit Community Care Clinic — are nonprofit, patient-governed clinics that provide high-quality, comprehensive primary care services to people living in areas with few primary care providers. Serving one in 11 people nationwide, health centers are committed to providing care to all patients, regardless of income or insurance status. In 2021, health centers marked the historic milestone of serving 30 million patients.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate increases

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has increased in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 135 cases per 100,000 people, up from 97 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 3, to Wednesday, Aug. 10, the county totaled 42 new cases. In...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Photos: The National plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 10

A crowd listens to The National as it plays a show at the Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Attendees settle in for a show by The National at the Dillon Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Members of The National sing to a crowd at the Dillon Amphitheater during a show on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit School District to host free school supplies drive on Saturday, Aug. 13

To welcome back students, Summit School District is hosting a school supply drive Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summit Middle School soccer field. Students can pick up free school supplies and participate in a pick-up soccer game with new Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd. There will be other activities and food, plus organizations like Smart Bellies and the Family & Intercultural Resource will have booths to showcase their various services.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Jory James Adams

Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36. He has paved the way and leaves behind his beloved family. Father James Adams, his mother Paulette Mott, his brother William Adams, Grandparents Joe and Betty Mott, numerous aunts, and Uncles and twice as many cousins. Jory graduated in 2004 from Summit High School. Jory worked in Summit County with the family business and a variety of jobs. In 2011, he decided to serve in the military in service of his country. His.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy