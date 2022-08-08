Auburn police have announced that there will be at least one school resource officer in every school in Auburn City Schools in the 2022-23 school year. All Auburn City Schools now have at least one police officer assigned to be present during school hours with a minimum of two officers assigned to Auburn High School and Auburn Junior High School daily, according to the police department. Each supplementary school resource officer hired has more than 25 years of experience as a full-time police officer, the department says.

