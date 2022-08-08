Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools launches 40-day initiative to regain 400 lost students
The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
WSFA
Stanhope Elmore High School to lock up students’ cellphones
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Technology in the classroom has its place, but educators say cell phones have become a distraction. Now one area high school is come up with a solution. But not everyone is happy with the move. On Monday, each student at Stanhope Elmore High School will get...
selmasun.com
Students from Selma receive Alfa Foundation scholarships
Three students hailing from Selma were among others to receive $1,000 in scholarship money through the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program. These were: Elizabeth Adams, a senior at the University of Alabama studying pre-dental/nutrition; Andrew Morris, a freshman at Auburn University studying architecture; and Sarah Thomas of Selma, a freshman at Auburn University studying agribusiness and economics.
alabamanews.net
All Auburn City Schools to Have at Least One School Resource Officer
Auburn police have announced that there will be at least one school resource officer in every school in Auburn City Schools in the 2022-23 school year. All Auburn City Schools now have at least one police officer assigned to be present during school hours with a minimum of two officers assigned to Auburn High School and Auburn Junior High School daily, according to the police department. Each supplementary school resource officer hired has more than 25 years of experience as a full-time police officer, the department says.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County School Board Updates Tobacco Policy, Votes on other issues at meeting Tuesday
The Autauga County Board of Education met for their regular scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chapter One building in Downtown Prattville. All five board members were present as well as the Superintendent. Attendance by community members was lacking as there were approximately four people in attendance that did not work at the Central Office.
aldailynews.com
Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs
Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
WSFA
Pine Level residents continue effort to establish own town
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brochures are being handed out and yard signs are popping up in Pine Level, as residents push to make the community in Autauga County a town. “We feel like we need a say so in the development of Pine Level,” said Ken Hollon with the Pine Level Incorporation Committee. “Right now, it is a hodgepodge.”
luvernejournal.com
New mental health facility to bring 60+ jobs to Brantley
The town of Brantley has announced that city-owned property, located just north of the school on U.S. Route 331, will be the site of Alabama’s newest mental health crisis diversion center. The center will be operated by the South Central Alabama Mental Health Center (SCAMHC), and will be open...
Opelika-Auburn News
Chase Higgins of Opelika Police honored for establishing East Alabama Crisis Intervention Team
Opelika Police Officer Chase Higgins has received a state award for his work in establishing the East Alabama Crisis Intervention Team. At the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) annual conference recently, Higgins was named NAMI-Alabama 2022 Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year Award for starting the local team and responding to people with mental health disorders.
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
With rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they've seen an uptick in those seeking help.
elmoreautauganews.com
Senior Escort, First day of school at SEHS goes Smoothly, even with new Cell Phone rule
Editor’s note: If you have not seen the EAN video of the Senior Escort, it can be viewed here – https://www.facebook.com/editorsarah/videos/448578707162940. Connor Russo is a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School this year. However, as he is in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood at the moment, he could not attend the traditional Senior Escort to school Monday.
Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely by Texas
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian suspended former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall indefinitely after the sophomore was arrested Thursday in Austin. “We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said in a statement.
elmoreautauganews.com
Special Called Board Meeting Announcement for Elmore County School Board Aug. 11 at Noon
The Elmore County School Board will have a special called board meeting Thursday, Aug. 11, at noon at the Elmore County Board of Education Boardroom located at 100 H.H. Robison Drive in Wetumpka. The purpose of this meeting is for personnel and other board business. You can attend in person,...
alabamanews.net
Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts
The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
alabamanews.net
High School Football Previews: Macon East Academy, Autaugaville & Tallassee
Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Macon East Academy, Autaugaville and Tallassee. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup,...
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomes South Dakota’s Kristi Noem in Montgomery
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the state this afternoon at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Noem is one of the keynote speakers at tonight’s Alabama Republican Party summer dinner in Montgomery. The greeting was not an announced public appearance. Ivey’s office did not disclose...
Greenville Advocate
JD Davison visits children, helps RMC kick off summer reading program
Boston Celtics rookie point guard JD Davison stopped by the Regional Medical Clinic in Greenville on Tuesday to help kick off the summer reading program, Reach Out and Read-Alabama. Davison, a Letohatchee native, graduated from The Calhoun School in 2021. The 6-foot-3, five-star recruit went on to play one season...
unionspringsherald.com
Harris elected President of the Alabama Circuit Clerks
Bullock County Circuit Clerk Rashawn Harris was sworn in as President of the Alabama Circuit Clerks Association at the Circuit Clerks Annual Conference in Orange Beach, Alabama on August 5, 2022. She has served as second and first vice president. Harris stated, “I remember receiving a call from a member...
WTOK-TV
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
