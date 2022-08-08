ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Wildland firefighter assigned to fire near Oakridge killed after being struck by tree

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 27-year-old wildland firefighter from Michigan, assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, was killed Wednesday after being struck by a tree. “We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” said Duane Bishop, Acting Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest. “Their family has been notified and we are working with our partners to ensure the crew is well taken care of. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter.”
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Lane County already reaching double-digits in water-related deaths

Lane County is already reaching double digits in water-related deaths this year and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is pushing out safety reminders for people heading out on the water. We visited Fall Creek Lake Friday to find out more. While these Oregon waters are stunning and quite inviting...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Oregon DHS finds 15-year-old foster child reported missing from Roseburg

Salem, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oregon Department of Human Services said it has found a 15-year-old who was reported missing out of Roseburg on August 3. The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Wildland firefighter dies after being struck by a tree

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 27-year-old Collin Hagan was killed Wednesday afternoon while fighting the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge, officials said. He was struck by a falling tree before being airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services. EMS personnel on the scene were unable to revive him as he succumbed to his injuries.
OAKRIDGE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KVAL

Lane County offers resources to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Lane County Emergency Management are encouraging residents to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness. “With fires burning in Lane County and around the state, now is a good time to remind people to be proactive about their emergency preparedness,” said Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold. “We do not take evacuations lightly in Lane County and only ask people to leave their homes under truly threatening circumstances. We hope that, if notified of an evacuation, everyone is prepared to leave quickly with their loved ones, animals and most critical documents or items.”
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Lane County woman celebrates 101st birthday

MARCOLA, Ore. — Five generations of family gathered at Shotgun Creek Park north of Marcola Thursday to celebrate the 101st birthday of Auntie “Vee.”. One of 12 siblings, Viola "Vee" Hileman never thought she'd make it to 101, but she is now the oldest living female in her family.
MARCOLA, OR
KVAL

Eugene's Pride at the Park to kick off Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's annual Pride at the Park kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. at Alton Baker Park. After two years of COVID-related restrictions, event organizers are expecting one of their largest crowds yet, with anywhere from 4,000-5,000 people attending the event at any given time. In a...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oakridge lowers flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The City of Oakridge have lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Collin Hagan, the wildland firefighter who was killed Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire southeast of Oakridge. The flags will fly at half-staff through August 15, city officials said. There is also a...
OAKRIDGE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willamette River#Epd#Lcso#The Medical Examiner
KVAL

Lightning strikes campground, sparks fires around Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lightning strikes came down around the Cedar Creek Fire Tuesday, sparking small fires and forcing some campers to evacuate from Waldo Lake. A campsite at Shadow Bay campground experienced what was described as a double strike Tuesday morning that set two trees on fire. “They had...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

What's being done to protect McKenzie River drinking water from debris?

McKENZIE RIVER, Ore. — The McKenzie River is Eugene's sole source of drinking water; and especially during wildfire season, it's important to protect it from debris. But what's being done to keep it clean during future wildfire seasons?. Protecting the river is a big project for EWEB to keep...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Scandinavian Festival to celebrate 61st anniversary

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The festival and fair season may be coming to a close soon, but a Junction City classic is returning this week - the Scandinavian Festival. Running from Thursday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 14, the festival is celebrating its 61st year, making it one of the oldest running festivals in Lane County.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KVAL

Starbucks employees once again on strike in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Starbucks employees in Eugene once again on strike in hopes of getting their union contracts solidified and a set time to bargain with the company. At 29th and Willamette, which was the first location in the state to file a union petition, workers are set to rally at 6:30 p.m. Friday, holding up signs that say, "You can't fire us all" and "Union strong."
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KVAL

Inflation making back-to-school budgets tight for local parents

EUGENE, Ore. — After two stressful pandemic school years, parents in Lane County are dealing with a different stress: inflation driving record high prices for back-to-school supplies. Our news team spoke to parents and an economist at the University of Oregon about why we are seeing these record highs...
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy