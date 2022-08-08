Read full article on original website
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 27-year-old wildland firefighter from Michigan, assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, was killed Wednesday after being struck by a tree. “We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” said Duane Bishop, Acting Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest. “Their family has been notified and we are working with our partners to ensure the crew is well taken care of. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter.”
Lane County already reaching double-digits in water-related deaths
Lane County is already reaching double digits in water-related deaths this year and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is pushing out safety reminders for people heading out on the water. We visited Fall Creek Lake Friday to find out more. While these Oregon waters are stunning and quite inviting...
Oregon DHS finds 15-year-old foster child reported missing from Roseburg
Salem, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oregon Department of Human Services said it has found a 15-year-old who was reported missing out of Roseburg on August 3. The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults.
Wildland firefighter dies after being struck by a tree
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 27-year-old Collin Hagan was killed Wednesday afternoon while fighting the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge, officials said. He was struck by a falling tree before being airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services. EMS personnel on the scene were unable to revive him as he succumbed to his injuries.
Lane County offers resources to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Lane County Emergency Management are encouraging residents to brush up on emergency and evacuation preparedness. “With fires burning in Lane County and around the state, now is a good time to remind people to be proactive about their emergency preparedness,” said Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold. “We do not take evacuations lightly in Lane County and only ask people to leave their homes under truly threatening circumstances. We hope that, if notified of an evacuation, everyone is prepared to leave quickly with their loved ones, animals and most critical documents or items.”
Lane County woman celebrates 101st birthday
MARCOLA, Ore. — Five generations of family gathered at Shotgun Creek Park north of Marcola Thursday to celebrate the 101st birthday of Auntie “Vee.”. One of 12 siblings, Viola "Vee" Hileman never thought she'd make it to 101, but she is now the oldest living female in her family.
Eugene's Pride at the Park to kick off Saturday
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's annual Pride at the Park kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. at Alton Baker Park. After two years of COVID-related restrictions, event organizers are expecting one of their largest crowds yet, with anywhere from 4,000-5,000 people attending the event at any given time. In a...
Oakridge lowers flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The City of Oakridge have lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Collin Hagan, the wildland firefighter who was killed Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire southeast of Oakridge. The flags will fly at half-staff through August 15, city officials said. There is also a...
Lightning strikes campground, sparks fires around Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lightning strikes came down around the Cedar Creek Fire Tuesday, sparking small fires and forcing some campers to evacuate from Waldo Lake. A campsite at Shadow Bay campground experienced what was described as a double strike Tuesday morning that set two trees on fire. “They had...
What's being done to protect McKenzie River drinking water from debris?
McKENZIE RIVER, Ore. — The McKenzie River is Eugene's sole source of drinking water; and especially during wildfire season, it's important to protect it from debris. But what's being done to keep it clean during future wildfire seasons?. Protecting the river is a big project for EWEB to keep...
Scandinavian Festival to celebrate 61st anniversary
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The festival and fair season may be coming to a close soon, but a Junction City classic is returning this week - the Scandinavian Festival. Running from Thursday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 14, the festival is celebrating its 61st year, making it one of the oldest running festivals in Lane County.
Starbucks employees once again on strike in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Starbucks employees in Eugene once again on strike in hopes of getting their union contracts solidified and a set time to bargain with the company. At 29th and Willamette, which was the first location in the state to file a union petition, workers are set to rally at 6:30 p.m. Friday, holding up signs that say, "You can't fire us all" and "Union strong."
Inflation making back-to-school budgets tight for local parents
EUGENE, Ore. — After two stressful pandemic school years, parents in Lane County are dealing with a different stress: inflation driving record high prices for back-to-school supplies. Our news team spoke to parents and an economist at the University of Oregon about why we are seeing these record highs...
University of Oregon president Michael Schill named president of Northwestern University
University of Oregon president Michael H. Schill has been named the 17th president of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, Northwestern's Board of Trustees announced Thursday. Northwestern University says Schill will being his presidency this fall. Michael Schill has been president of UofO since 2015. University of Oregon Board of Trustees...
