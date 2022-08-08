Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Interim Summit County 911 Center director reflects on resiliency in her high-stress job
Dispatcher Trina Dummer will step in as interim director of the Summit County 911 Center as departing Director Jerry Del Valle serves his last day, Aug. 12. A former seasonal roustabout and wannabe boat captain turned Summit County local, Dummer has seen many sides of Summit County and its residents — the good, the mundane and the unsettling. Dummer recounted her 15 years of service at the dispatch center and how she wakes up every morning for a career few last long in.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Health centers and providers across the country are vital to communities
Summit Community Care Clinic is proud to celebrate National Health Center Week from Aug. 7-13. Community Health Centers — like Summit Community Care Clinic — are nonprofit, patient-governed clinics that provide high-quality, comprehensive primary care services to people living in areas with few primary care providers. Serving one in 11 people nationwide, health centers are committed to providing care to all patients, regardless of income or insurance status. In 2021, health centers marked the historic milestone of serving 30 million patients.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne awards $12,000 in grants to local artists, businesses
Silverthorne’s Public Art Grant Program is growing. The town announced that it has awarded $12,000 in grant funds to local artists and businesses for the program’s second year. According to a news release, nine applications were submitted for the 2022 grants, and representatives from the Silverthorne Art Board...
Summit Daily News
Nonprofit applauds end of diaper, feminine hygiene product taxes amid rising inflation, cost of living in Summit County
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, a law went into effect in Colorado that ended the state sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. A former Summit County local of 15 years, Sarya Alfaro, who recently had to move out of the county for financial reasons, said that the law would have helped her family make ends meet had it gone into effect sooner.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge leaders celebrate groundbreaking affordable housing project, Alta Verde 2
Leaders from the town of Breckenridge and Gorman & Co. gathered in town on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to celebrate the groundbreaking of Alta Verde 2. Alta Verde 2 will provide 172 apartments located within four buildings. The units are aimed for those earning between 80%-120% of the area median income. The project will include studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge International Festival of Arts comes back to town following pandemic hiatus
The wait is over. The Breckenridge International Festival of Arts is returning for the first time since 2019. The 10-day festival by Breckenridge Creative Arts happens from Friday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 21, and includes multiple mediums such as music, dance and sculpture that touch on overarching themes of the environment and mountain life.
Summit Daily News
Dillon to hold town council candidate forum Aug. 24
Dillon will hold a candidate forum for its open town council seat at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Dillon Town Hall located at 275 Lake Dillon Drive. The two candidates vying for the open seat are John Woods and Kevin Stout. Phil Lindeman of Krystal 93 will moderate the event.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: My wife’s heart attack shows how great our health care is here in Summit County
Saturday morning, my wife woke me with complaint of severe chest pain. We rushed to St. Anthony hospital in Frisco. She was OK on arrival but had a heart attack in the emergency room. The staff were like a well-oiled machine as they stabilized her. They packed her on the...
Summit Daily News
Escape the wet weather with a trip to Mexico, pastoral landscapes this weekend
Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. Rain, rain, go away and come again some other day. Yes, the weather is keeping the wildfires away for the moment, which is obviously good, but I’m sure some of you out there would rather be spending an afternoon outdoors free of thunderstorms.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Town Council approves pay-as-you-throw on second reading
Breckenridge Town Council members approved two ordinances that would establish a volume-based waste system in town. The two ordinances aim to help reach the town’s goals of 40% landfill diversion by 2032 and 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from waste by 2030. Across the county, the landfill is expected to close by 2056 if no intervention of waste production takes place.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Linda Harmon: Please vote down ballot
Summit County residents could have a substantial effect on the current threats to our national democracy from Trump-supporting conservatives. Since they haven’t been able change things on a federal level, those who fund and organize the extreme conservative movement are systemically targeting state legislatures. Their goal is to manage gun legislation, health care costs, abortion laws and national election results. If they gain leadership of state legislatures, they can undo what voters choose.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Town Council members say short-term rental bills bring balance, flexibility to housing
Before approving the first reading of two bills that would create tourism zones in Breckenridge, council members discussed their rationale as to why they unanimously approved the measures. Council member Jay Beckerman, who was elected to the council earlier this year, said that the council bills are not a “silver...
Summit Daily News
Best of Summit Round 1 voting closes Thursday, Aug. 11
Voting in the first round of the annual Best of Summit contest closes Thursday, Aug. 11. The annual contest is a bit different this year with two voting phases:. First voting round from Aug. 4-11: In the first voting round, readers vote to winnow the list of nominated businesses, organizations and people down to the top 10 for each category. Participants can vote once per day in each category.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Stop calling us short-term rentals. Vacation rentals is what we are.
My name is Mary Waldman, and I am a proud vacation rental property manager based in Breckenridge. I would love for the town of Breckenridge to remove the BOLT license cap, but that is unrealistic. Instead, I have a very simple request today. Stop calling me short-term rental. The short-term...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I’m on the fence about short-term rental caps in Breckenridge
Two per bedroom plus four is the root of most short-term rental problems. There’s been a lot of great personal opinion pieces submitted to the Summit Daily News regarding short-term rental licenses in Breckenridge. Personally, I believe we should be as busy as possible during the busy seasons with a managed approach to the issues. I also believe we need our offseason’s with no tourists as a time to recover, close or get away.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Jory James Adams
Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36. He has paved the way and leaves behind his beloved family. Father James Adams, his mother Paulette Mott, his brother William Adams, Grandparents Joe and Betty Mott, numerous aunts, and Uncles and twice as many cousins. Jory graduated in 2004 from Summit High School. Jory worked in Summit County with the family business and a variety of jobs. In 2011, he decided to serve in the military in service of his country. His.
Summit Daily News
Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride
Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
Summit Daily News
GDR Services wins summer adult soccer league championship
High Country Soccer Association’s coed adult soccer summer league came to a close with a champion being crowned this week. The co-ed adult summer league started in early June, and only one team was undefeated throughout the entirety of the season. GDR Services won all eight of its regular...
Summit Daily News
Some Breckenridge property owners concerned about what’s to come from new short-term rental ordinances
Property owners and managers gathered at Breckenridge Town Hall on Tuesday night, Aug. 9 to express concerns about the town’s new ordinances, which would divide the town into tourism, downtown and residential zones for short-term rental licensing. Of the speakers, many were owners in Zone Three, which has the...
