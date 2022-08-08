FBI Search of Trump’s Home Means DOJ Believes Evidence of ‘Crime or Crimes’ Was at Mar-a-Lago, Former Federal Prosecutor Says

A former Virginia police officer who was convicted of felony obstruction will spend more than seven years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, 49, learned his fate Thursday when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. The 87-month sentence was at the lowest end of the guideline range, which contemplated a sentence of up to 108 months. After prison, Robertson will spend three years on supervised release.

ROCKY MOUNT, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO