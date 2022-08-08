ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Harper's Bazaar

How the WNBA Could Have Saved Brittney Griner

Before the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury tipped off against Connecticut Sun last Thursday evening, both teams huddled up at center court. The lights dimmed as the Sun's PA announcer called for a moment of silence. It was meant to pay tribute to Phoenix center Brittney Griner, who had earlier that day been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession and smuggling of vape cartridges that contained hashish oil. The United States government has designated Griner as wrongfully detained.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
SB Nation

The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be

The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Storm have record night in win over Sky

Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and the Seattle Storm tied a franchise record for points and set a WNBA record for assists in a 111-100 victory over the host Chicago Sky on Tuesday night. The victory for the Storm (21-13) could be key for playoff positioning as the regular season...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The WNBA Airport Controversy

A recent story involving the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks has caused a lot of controversy. According to The Athletic, the Sparks had to sleep in the airport on Sunday after their flight was canceled. The Athletic noted that WNBA players have to fly commercially, which has caused a lot of travel woes across the league recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA

