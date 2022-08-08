ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXRM

Barricaded suspect taken into custody at Academy and Carefree Circle

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Crews on scene said the suspect has been taken into custody without incident.

CSPD sent a follow-up alert at 7:42 p.m. cancelling the shelter in place order in the area of 3550 N. Carefree Circle.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting heavy police activity in response to a barricaded suspect.

Just before 4:40 p.m. Monday, CSPD sent out an alert to a neighborhood in the area of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle warning of heavy law enforcement presence in response to a barricaded suspect.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EgDa_0h9gA1Mq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coyNv_0h9gA1Mq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14feBo_0h9gA1Mq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flS73_0h9gA1Mq00

The barricaded suspect is in the area of 3550 N. Carefree Circle. Residents in the red shaded area on the above map are asked to stay indoors, and to lock and stay away from doors.

FOX21 has a crew at the scene, check back here for updates to this breaking story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Stolen fuel from drilled cars in Pueblo, two suspects wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in connection to multiple damaged cars and stolen fuel. Since the beginning of August 2022, there have been seven reported incidents of vehicles being damaged when their gas tanks were drilled out for fuel. Vehicles parked at […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police seeking information about shots fired at Pueblo Riverwalk

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help with information about shots fired at Pueblo Riverwalk On Wednesday, August 10 at approximately 10 p.m. PPD was called to the area of 116 Central Main Street and Alan Hamel Avenue near the Pueblo Riverwalk on a report of shots fired. Officers […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Woman found dead at Pueblo Jail identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The woman who was found unresponsive in a Pueblo County Jail cell has been identified. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) initially reported on August 9 that a woman had been found unresponsive at about 10 a.m. in her assigned cell. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving her. The […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Innocent bystander shot in Pueblo, search underway for suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching for shooting suspects after an innocent bystander was injured on Thursday. Pueblo Police received reports that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other close to the 2000 block of Troy Avenue. The neighborhood is on the east of the city. Someone who was in the area was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Academy#Cspd#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

August 12 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

COLORADO SPRINGS— The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Ryan Medina, 23. is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Medina has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include Traffic Offenses: Driver’s License–Driving Without, Registration–Unregistered Vehicle, Driving Under Restraint, Failure to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Monument police officer taken to hospital after ‘narcotic contact’

MONUMENT, Colo. — An officer of the Monument Police Department (MPD) was taken to a hospital after being exposed to narcotics following a drug bust on Thursday.  At around 6:55 p.m., Monument Police were called to DaVita Medical Group on Jackson Creek Parkway on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Police discovered […]
MONUMENT, CO
KXRM

Fountain officers recognized after officer-involved shooting

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Three Fountain Police Officers were recognized by Fountain City Council for their heroic actions during the tragic officer-involved shooting that claimed the lives of Deputy Andrew Peery and former Marine Alex Paz. “My condolences go out to Deputy Andrew Peery and his family,” said Frederick Hinton, Fountain City Councilmember. “The average person […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man sentenced 21 years for multiple bank robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that a Colorado Springs man was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for multiple bank robberies. “Bank robberies are crimes of violence that traumatize the victims, and we are dedicated to seeking justice for those victims,” said U.S. Attorney Cole […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Flag raising ceremony honors fallen EPSO Deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office held a flag raising ceremony on Friday in front of the downtown Sheriff’s Office. The ceremony honored Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty on August 7. A former Marine, identified as 26-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Paz was also found dead at […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Fatal motorcycle accident in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Teller County and speed is being considered a factor. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Teller County Road 11. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a motorcycle was travelling too fast northbound and crossed over into oncoming traffic. […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man who robbed several banks across Front Range sentenced to prison

A 46-year-old Colorado Springs man will spend the next 21 years in federal prison after he robbed four banks across the Front Range in 2020 and 2021. Jared L. Fitzgerald was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after he previously pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery, including one with force, last December, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Help identify Pueblo motorcycle thieves

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects who were captured on video stealing a motorcycle. PPD posted about the theft on their Twitter, with security photos that captured the thieves stealing a green Kawasaki motorcycle. If you are able to identify these suspects, contact Officer […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Carefree standoff suspect threatened to shoot police

COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect from an hours-long standoff in Colorado Springs on Monday reportedly threatened to kill police if they responded to a domestic disturbance he was involved in. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded to the area of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle […]
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office increasing enforcement of school zones

PUEBLO, Colo. — With students going back to school, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is reminding drivers to be careful around Pueblo County District 70 schools and bus stops. Classes began in District 70 and with it came some common traffic issues like speeding in school zones, illegal parking, and infractions at bus tops/crosswalks. The […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Woman dies after being run over in driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a woman was allegedly run over by a vehicle in her own driveway. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to Lantana Circle near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, on reports of a possible cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, CSFD realized that was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy