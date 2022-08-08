Barricaded suspect taken into custody at Academy and Carefree Circle

UPDATE: Crews on scene said the suspect has been taken into custody without incident.

CSPD sent a follow-up alert at 7:42 p.m. cancelling the shelter in place order in the area of 3550 N. Carefree Circle.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting heavy police activity in response to a barricaded suspect.

Just before 4:40 p.m. Monday, CSPD sent out an alert to a neighborhood in the area of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle warning of heavy law enforcement presence in response to a barricaded suspect.









The barricaded suspect is in the area of 3550 N. Carefree Circle. Residents in the red shaded area on the above map are asked to stay indoors, and to lock and stay away from doors.

FOX21 has a crew at the scene, check back here for updates to this breaking story.

