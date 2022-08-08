ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Ellen’s Ex, Actress Anne Heche In Coma Following Fiery Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche is fighting for her life after crashing her car into a home in Los Angeles last week. She’s said to be in “extreme critical condition” after slipping into a coma, according to Deadline. Her reps told multiple outlets that she hasn’t regained consciousness since the accident and is dealing with significant injuries.
Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
Anne Heche ‘in stable condition’ after being severely burned in car crash

Anne Heche is “in stable condition” following the fiery accident that left her severely burned Friday. A rep for the actress, 53, told People in a statement Saturday, “Anne is currently in stable condition. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.” Her ex-boyfriend also told the Daily Mail she is expected to make it. Thomas Jane, who dated Heche in 2019, told the outlet, “My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. “Thank God no one else was hurt.” The recent update comes one day after the...
Anne Heche “Not Expected to Survive” After Suffering Severe Brain Injury During Car Crash

Watch: Anne Heche "Not Expected to Survive" After Car Crash. Nearly a week after Anne Heche's car crash, a grim development has been shared amid her hospitalization. In a statement to E! News on behalf of the 53-year-old's family and friends, the Donnie Brasco star's rep thanked everyone for their "kind wishes and prayers" for her recovery, including the "dedicated staff and wonderful nurses at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital."
