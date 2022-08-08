ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking rain, showers ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

DETROIT – It’s been a nice way to end the week with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures after days of heat and humidity working throughout last week. We will keep the comfortable weather in the forecast as we had through the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, most everyone dropping into the upper 50s heading into Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking weekend rain chances in Metro Detroit: What the models say

DETROIT – If you are a faithful reader of my weather articles, you know the past few days that I’ve commented about how the computer models have been in great disagreement in their handling the weekend weather pattern. Well, things are coming in a little better focus, and...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how long low humidity will continue in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It was a tad bit warmer this Wednesday, with highs topping out in the low 80s. But another cold front swings through overnight, ushering a secondary shot of cool, dry air. That front will also produce a few clouds and perhaps squeeze out a light shower. There’s...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Humid#Thunderstorms
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire

HONOLULU – A wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island grew overnight as firefighters worked to contain the large blaze that is burning in a rural area between the Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. No homes were at risk, but the flames came within miles of a critical highway Friday....
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Free COVID tests available for all Michigan households: How to get them

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide free COVID-19 tests for households across the state. MDHHS and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act will be providing 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state of...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Need a job? This new automotive plant is hiring over 100 positions

There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the job market, but a new automotive plant that focuses on electric cars is hiring engineers, skill trades, IT positions and a whole lot more. Longtime automotive supplier Magna has made its footprint in St. Clair, MI with...
SAINT CLAIR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy