Scattered showers coming this weekend following sunny Friday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s finally Friday!. Our “Finally Friday,” as Brandon Roux calls it (he’ll be back Monday, by the way), will end the work week in spectacular fashion with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Wind will be light, moving from the north at 3-6 mph.
Tracking rain, showers ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – It’s been a nice way to end the week with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures after days of heat and humidity working throughout last week. We will keep the comfortable weather in the forecast as we had through the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, most everyone dropping into the upper 50s heading into Saturday morning.
Tracking weekend rain chances in Metro Detroit: What the models say
DETROIT – If you are a faithful reader of my weather articles, you know the past few days that I’ve commented about how the computer models have been in great disagreement in their handling the weekend weather pattern. Well, things are coming in a little better focus, and...
Here’s how long low humidity will continue in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It was a tad bit warmer this Wednesday, with highs topping out in the low 80s. But another cold front swings through overnight, ushering a secondary shot of cool, dry air. That front will also produce a few clouds and perhaps squeeze out a light shower. There’s...
Gardner-White partners with American Red Cross to host blood drives throughout Metro Detroit
Gardner-White is partnering with the American Red Cross to host several blood drives throughout Metro Detroit. All presenting donors at the blood drives will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Drawings will be held for each of the blood drive locations.
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
Morning 4: Study finds 21% of Michigan’s adult population don’t want kids -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Study: Over one-fifth of Michigan adults don’t want kids. Traditional Western ideals often equate adulthood with parenthood, but a new study out of Michigan...
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire
HONOLULU – A wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island grew overnight as firefighters worked to contain the large blaze that is burning in a rural area between the Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. No homes were at risk, but the flames came within miles of a critical highway Friday....
Community members held protest as new information came to life about chemical spill in Huron River
MILFORD, Mich. – New revelations occurred Wednesday about the release of a toxic chemical into the Huron River system late last month. In a violation issued by the state to Wixom’s Tribar Manufacturing, the company is asked to explain why an alarm was over-ridden hundreds of times within a few hours on the night of the chemical release.
GM Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation after fight between coworkers
LAKE ORION, Mich. – The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. UPDATE: Cleaning service employee murdered coworker during fight at GM Orion Assembly plant, police say. There was an altercation between two people inside the plant early Thursday morning, just before 1:30 a.m.,...
Free COVID tests available for all Michigan households: How to get them
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide free COVID-19 tests for households across the state. MDHHS and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act will be providing 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state of...
Need a job? This new automotive plant is hiring over 100 positions
There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the job market, but a new automotive plant that focuses on electric cars is hiring engineers, skill trades, IT positions and a whole lot more. Longtime automotive supplier Magna has made its footprint in St. Clair, MI with...
Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation. Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with...
