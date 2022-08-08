ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Years Ago Chelsea Signed Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga As He Nears An Exit

By Kieran Neller
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

The 27-year-old has had a turbulent time at Stamford Bridge after signing as the most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

Since signing for the Blues, Kepa had appeared 124 times for the club.

After several high profile mistakes, including an incident in the Carabao Cup final where he allegedly ignored an attempted substitution from former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea have since brought in current starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who has been more consistent between the sticks.

In the two years at the club, Kepa has been involved in several accolades, though often has claimed them from the sidelines with his teammate Mendy in his starting spot.

Included in these are the 2020/21 Champions League trophy, and the Europa League in the 2018/19.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Spaniard's future is up for discussion this summer, with Napoli rumoured to be interested in the player's services.

Kepa is struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge, and a move away from Chelsea or indeed the Premier League could reignite the Spain International's football career.

The keeper was an exciting prospect when he started training at Cobham, but with his appearances becoming more and more sparse, perhaps a new challenge could be exactly what Kepa Arrizabalaga needs.

Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

