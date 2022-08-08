Two Years Ago Chelsea Signed Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga As He Nears An Exit
The 27-year-old has had a turbulent time at Stamford Bridge after signing as the most expensive goalkeeper of all time.
The 27-year-old has had a turbulent time at Stamford Bridge after signing as the most expensive goalkeeper of all time.
Since signing for the Blues, Kepa had appeared 124 times for the club.
After several high profile mistakes, including an incident in the Carabao Cup final where he allegedly ignored an attempted substitution from former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.
Chelsea have since brought in current starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who has been more consistent between the sticks.
In the two years at the club, Kepa has been involved in several accolades, though often has claimed them from the sidelines with his teammate Mendy in his starting spot.
Included in these are the 2020/21 Champions League trophy, and the Europa League in the 2018/19.
The Spaniard's future is up for discussion this summer, with Napoli rumoured to be interested in the player's services.
Kepa is struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge, and a move away from Chelsea or indeed the Premier League could reignite the Spain International's football career.
The keeper was an exciting prospect when he started training at Cobham, but with his appearances becoming more and more sparse, perhaps a new challenge could be exactly what Kepa Arrizabalaga needs.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest
Comments / 0