ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Family says party cancellation at Lee’s Summit waterpark was racially motivated

By Sean McDowell
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijx1T_0h9g98yJ00

LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. — Community support is growing for a Kansas City-area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against at a Lee’s Summit water park.

The Evans family, including their two teenagers, said they’d paid $2,000 to host a large birthday bash for their two teenagers this weekend at Summit Waves, a popular water park.

However, when they showed up for Saturday’s party, pool managers wouldn’t allow them inside the park, and canceled the party. Water park directors told the family they were uncomfortable with the gathering.

Trump says FBI raided Mar-a-Lago

Chris Evans, the two teenagers’ father, complained to Lee’s Summit city officials this happened because his family is African-American, and the city’s department of parks and rec is discriminating against them.

On Monday, a small gathering of protestors gathered outside Summit Waves’ front gates, voicing their disapproval of how this conflict was handled. Protestors said they didn’t know the Evans family personally, but they’d read social media posts indicating the family had a signed contract, permitting as many as 250 teenagers to attend.

However, a statement from the City of Lee’s Summit indicated the family had advertised the party on social media, leading around 500 people to show up for Saturday’s soiree, which is around twice the number they’d agreed to.

“That’s how I feel — that they were judged by the color of their skin, and that these are African-American teenagers and she may have felt uncomfortable, but if they paid and signed a contract, then they should have been allowed to come in,” Sarah Washington, a protestor, said.

Ivan Nugent, the Evans family attorney, told FOX4 on Monday said so far, the family hasn’t received a refund or an apology.

Lawrence school board could cut schools due to budget issues

“We’d like to see more acceptance of diversity in the suburbs. We’d like to see more acceptance of diversity specifically in Lee’s Summit,” Laura Logan, another protestor, sad.

In a statement to FOX4, the city explained water park managers canceled the party because too many people showed up.

“After multiple attempts to reach the renter in advance of the event to discuss safety concerns, a connection was not made until the hours leading up to the event. At that point, the only recourse was to cancel the event,” read the statement.

Protestors said the Evans family deserves an apology at the least. That city statement indicates they want to work with the family — but gatherings have to be safe.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 10

Patricia Mitchell
4d ago

I agree with u they realize that the party that rented the facility was black and that's sad because not all young adults r trouble..I wish they would stop putting a label on our children..We R All Equal

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
fox4kc.com

Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Parks And Rec#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Lee S Summit Waterpark#Fbi#Summit Waves
Nieman Lab

The Kansas City Defender is a nonprofit news site for young Black audiences across the Midwest

Most news outlets don’t organize basketball park takeovers. The Kansas City Defender is not like most outlets. Established in July 2021 by Ryan Sorrell, 27, who grew up in the greater Kansas City area, The Kansas City Defender team prides itself on doing more than just covering the community straddling the Kansas-Missouri state line. The Defender, a news and culture platform consciously rooted in the tradition of both the Black and the abolitionist press, also reaches an under-served audience of predominantly Black teenagers and young adults, across the greater Midwest, on social media.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
abc17news.com

Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy