WALB 10
13 students removed following Early Co. High fight
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big fight broke out inside the school. Several parents reached out to both WALB and our sister station WTVY, saying they’re worried there could be more violence at the school.
wtvy.com
First day of School for DCS
A summer spike in covid cases across our state begs the question: will this affect the 2022-2023 school year? Schools don't have mask mandates in place – and many kids aren't vaccinated. As far as monkeypox goes – Mackey says his team is keeping a close eye on the matter. The lack of current juvenile cases is reassuring.
wtvy.com
WCCD to offer free hospitality food and beverage service training
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) will begin offering a free Food and Beverage Services training course as a pilot program for the Alabama Community College System Innovation Center in partnership with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Dothan, Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center, Southeast AlabamaWorks, and Izell Reese. The Food and Beverage Services training program will be a two-day course designed to help fill local workforce needs in the hospitality industry.
wtvy.com
Several Wiregrass counties eligible for McDonald’s “Golden Grants Program”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teachers and organization leaders are called to apply for McDonald’s “Golden Grants Program” which is aimed to help advance education and resources in their local communities. “This year, 36 Golden Grants will be awarded based on creativity, innovation, need and hands-on application of...
wtvy.com
Enterprise High School preps for football season with safety reminders
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the community gears up for Friday Night Football, safety for students as well as community fans is at the forefront of Enterprise High School’s mind. EHS released a statement reminding everyone of their safety policies for Wildcat Stadium. “In order to enhance not only...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Military spouses join together to foster community
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - A group of spouses at Fort Rucker are bonding together through shared experiences. The Fort Rucker Spouse’s Club join together during hard times and use their comradery to help others in need. Along with fostering a community for the spouse’s of military personnel, the...
Dana Hall McCain: The Wiregrass is waking up
This is an opinion column. Change and innovation are in the air in southeast Alabama. There’s a palpable energy in the Wiregrass these days that only exists when elected leaders, business interests, and philanthropists converge upon a shared vision and pursue it together. I moved to the region in...
wtvy.com
New Little Free Library in Solomon Park
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Solomon Park has a new addition to its grounds that the whole community can enjoy. A Little Free Library stands ready to receive donations and provide books. Little Free Libraries are present in almost every city in the country. Dothan’s newest Little Library was originally a Dothan...
WJHG-TV
Country music singer Jared Blake welcomes Chipley students back to school
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not every day a famous country music singer shows up to welcome you to your first day of school. “Today I’m here with a program of ours called ‘Live to Be,’” Singer/Songwriter Jared Blake said. “We’ve been going around to schools, we’ve been to over 300 schools now in the last few years talking to kids about my personal story.”
wtvy.com
International food festival to benefit local women’s groups
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Zonta Foundation has grown the international food festival to become an annual staple in Dothan. From it’s humble beginnings at the Westgate Basketball Gym, to their 35th year, now being held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. The festival features cuisine from 29 different...
wdhn.com
Headland in need of vendors for Harvest Festival
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — Headland Chamber of Commerce is in need of vendors for one of its biggest fall events — the Harvest Festival. Harvest Festival is a weekend event, and the biggest for Headland where normally 10,000 visitors fill the square. Multiple events ranging from a 5K...
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
alreporter.com
Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job
Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
WTVM
Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
wtvy.com
How many left city jobs in corruption scandal? City won’t say.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan won’t say how many of its employees no longer have jobs amid a criminal investigation into its feeding program. “Since there are on-going proceedings, we can’t comment on this, at this time,” spokesperson Vincent Vincent said. However, sources tell...
wtvy.com
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Andalusia Bulldogs
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Andalusia Bulldogs are looking to break the spell in 2022 as the team has lost in the semifinals five of the last seven seasons under head coach Trent Taylor. Taylor says this team is something special in every aspect. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter...
wtvy.com
Power restored in Houston Co.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Power has been restored in connection with the broken pole on Eugene West Road. ORIGINAL: Wiregrass Electric Cooperative has confirmed a power outage due to a broken pole on Eugene West Road. WEC began receiving calls about the outage at 2:26 P.M. Crews are on...
wtvy.com
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Enterprise Wildcats
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wildcats looking to go further in 2022 under new head coach Ben Blackmon after losing in the second round last season. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
