Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland man threatened worker with knife, police say

PORTLAND, Maine — Following the closure of Sheridan Street in Portland regarding a "barricaded subject," Portland police arrested Ryan Nutter, 28, of Portland, for his involvement in criminal threatening on Thursday. According to a news release from the Portland Police Department on Friday, Nutter walked into the Front Room...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
LEWISTON, ME
Portland, ME
Maine State
Portland, ME
Maine Crime & Safety
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
LEWISTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Grand jury indicts man for murder

ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
ELLSWORTH, ME
#Portland Police#Mental Health Issues#Smartphone App#Law Enforcement
The Maine Writer

Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine

While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police seize around $35K in drugs

PORTLAND, Maine — A joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) and the Portland Police Department resulted in one person being charged in connection with distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl from a Portland apartment. According to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate

Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Four cows killed in Gorham barn fire

GORHAM, Maine — Crews spent much of the day Wednesday clearing debris at Flaggy Meadow Farm in Gorham, after an overnight fire that destroyed the farm's dairy barn. "It's old and it went up quick," Gorham Fire Chief Ken Fickett said. "With the initial pictures from the police department, as well as some of the fire trucks that showed up with cameras on board, it was already well involved when we got here."
GORHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Former school bus driver threatened child, authorities say

CONCORD, N.H. — A former school bus driver was arrested Friday in Maine after allegedly threatening a child and their family, authorities say. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire stated Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot was charged with interstate stalking. He was arrested without incident.
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

