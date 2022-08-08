Read full article on original website
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
