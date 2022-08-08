Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Court date set for OKC woman accused of stealing vehicle and abandoned it in Ponca City
NEWKIRK — A status docket is set for an Oklahoma City woman accused of stealing a vehicle, driving to Ponca City and starting a fire. Krishna Marie Bannister, 52, is charged in Kay County District Court with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and is being held in the county jail on $2,000 bond.
At Least 1 Person Dead In Warr Acres Shooting
Warr Acres police said at least one person is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened at a home near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Authorities have ruled the shooting as a homicide. OSBI said they’re assisting Warr Acres PD with the...
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.
Oklahoma City Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Shooting At Other Driver
Officers arrested a 16-year-old after someone shot up a driver in Northwest Oklahoma City. A driver, who did not want to be identified, told News 9 he was traveling to his girlfriend’s home late Wednesday evening along Eagle Lane, near Lake Overholser. At one point, he noticed a red...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police send son of fallen officer off to school in style
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department helped send the son of a fallen officer to school in style this week. Kaden Dragus, the son of fallen officer Jonathan Dragus, began his senior year of high school this week. Several officers lined up to greet Dragus and...
kswo.com
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
KOCO
Road rage shooting leads to badly shaken driver, arrest of teenager
OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a story that has become far too common in the last few weeks – a driver in the metro being shot at in a road rage incident. The latest shooting ended in a teenager’s arrest. The man who was shot at, Carlos,...
UPDATE: OKC purse-snatching suspect caught
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man who walked past an elderly woman and stole her purse.
1600kush.com
Gunman maintains self-defense in fatal shooting outside barber shop in downtown Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A gunman, who was badly beaten by a group of men inside Headliners Barber Shop, maintains he acted in self-defense during a fatal shooting outside the business at 12th and Main Street in downtown Stillwater during rush hour traffic, according to his lawyer. But the prosecution...
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
KTUL
Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
Man sent to the hospital after a standoff with police
A man was sent to the hospital after a standoff with police ended in gunfire on Tuesday.
KOCO
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
KOCO
Owner shocked by damage after Midwest City restaurant catches fire
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A locally owned business is devastated after a restaurant caught fire overnight in Midwest City. Chequers Restaurant and Pub, which opened its doors in 1987, went up in flames around midnight near Air Depot Boulevard and Southeast 15th Street. "Approximately about the midnight hour, we...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to identify man who allegedly stole $10,000 worth of property
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for help identifying a robbery suspect. Police said the man seen on this page was captured on camera stealing $10,000 worth of property out of an office at a business in the 1400 block of SW 29th Street. If you...
OCPD Shoots Armed Suspect In NW OKC Neighborhood
Oklahoma City police confirmed its SWAT team was called out to a northwest OKC neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The team responded to a residence near Northwest 129th Terrace and William Penn Boulevard. Authorities said a suspect was sitting on a homeowner's front porch with a gun. The homeowner, who was not...
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
Officials are searching for a driver responsible for a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.
3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself. Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
1600kush.com
Cushing man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man on probation for possession of methamphetamine in Pawnee was charged this week in Payne County with first-degree manslaughter in a March 2 fatal one-vehicle crash that was investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Dustin Lee Stokes, 40, has been accused of driving a...
