Dandridge, TN

Dandridge, TN
Jefferson County, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen unsolved murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen, 41, was shot and killed outside of an East Knoxville residence on May 17, 2021. Allen was one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. Knoxville Police responded to a shooting at 2710 Louise Ave., where they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Tazewell police officer injured while making arrest near Elk Street

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell police officer was injured while making an arrest near Elk Street Thursday, Aug. 11. Sgt. Andrew Sturgill, a Tazewell police officer, was conducting a traffic stop at the corner of Elk Street and Mimosa Street. The driver, Danny Williams, was reported to be driving a maroon Dodge Caravan with temporary Florida license plates.
TAZEWELL, TN
WATE

Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen, who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville woman left with no phone service

A disabled Knoxville grandmother wonders why it’s taken so long to get her phone service operating. Breakthrough in 1996 Cold Case causes Sheriff to …. Rare ‘Big Orange Lobster’ found at East TN restaurant. Top Golf opens in Farragut. What to do before you dig in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN

