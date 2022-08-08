Read full article on original website
Woman agrees to plea deal in Claiborne County murder case
A woman who is among the trio accused in the murder of a Claiborne County man last year has agreed to a plea deal on felony murder and robbery charges, according to documents filed in Claiborne County Criminal Court.
Woman sentenced to 50 years in prison
A woman had pleaded guilty in Claiborne County Criminal Court to murder, robbery charges stemming from a February 2021 homicide. WATE Midday News.
Fired Knoxville Police lieutenant files appeal, seeks reinstatement
A former Knoxville Police lieutenant who was fired from his job in July following an internal affairs investigation has appealed the decision and is requesting to be reinstated to his previous position and rank.
Thirteen indicted in East Tennessee on federal drug trafficking charges
More than a dozen people in East Tennessee face federal drug and money laundering conspiracy charges over an alleged conspiracy to distribute 2,000 pounds of marijuana.
Knox County woman identified as victim of 1996 homicide cold case
More than 25 years after a woman's remains were discovered in Grainger County, a Knox County woman has been identified as the victim of an unsolved homicide thanks to new DNA analysis.
No charges for Lenoir City homeowner in fatal shooting of man attempting to enter home
A grand jury will not charge a Lenoir City homeowner in the shooting death of a man who attempted to enter the home back in May, according to Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson.
Kidnapping, robbery suspect indicted by Blount County grand jury
A man facing kidnapping and robbery charges has now been indicted by a grand jury.
Five arrested, 300+ grams of meth found in search of Knoxville home
Five people were arrested and over half a pound of meth was found by the Knox County Sheriff's Office in a narcotics search warrant.
Community supporting Blount County deputy as she waits for a new heart
Deputy Lydia Sharp and her family have watched the Blount County Sheriff's Office, along with the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association (TPBA) and their foundation come together to support her as receives a heart transplant.
Knoxville Cold Case: Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen unsolved murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen, 41, was shot and killed outside of an East Knoxville residence on May 17, 2021. Allen was one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. Knoxville Police responded to a shooting at 2710 Louise Ave., where they found...
Knoxville man pleads guilty to killing motorcyclist with stolen car
A Knoxville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after striking and killing a motorcyclist.
Knoxville Police becomes first Tennessee agency to join intervention training program
The Knoxville Police Department has officially been selected to join a national law enforcement intervention training program, becoming the first agency in the state to do so.
Search for fugitive in Anderson County ongoing after school lockdown lifted
Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive in Anderson County.
Breakthrough in 1996 cold case causes Grainger County Sheriff to look back
In September of 1996 law enforcement agencies didn't have a lot of information to help unfold what they needed to solve a case, after finding human remains in a wooded area just off Dale Road in Powder Springs.
Tazewell police officer injured while making arrest near Elk Street
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell police officer was injured while making an arrest near Elk Street Thursday, Aug. 11. Sgt. Andrew Sturgill, a Tazewell police officer, was conducting a traffic stop at the corner of Elk Street and Mimosa Street. The driver, Danny Williams, was reported to be driving a maroon Dodge Caravan with temporary Florida license plates.
Missing Clinton man found dead
A Clinton man who went missing in Louisville Wednesday evening has been located, and is dead according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office
Lenoir City homeowner who shot, killed would-be intruder will not be charged
A grand jury has determined that a Lenoir City homeowner who shot and killed a 20-year-old man trying to enter his home in May will not face criminal charges. WATE Midday News.
Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen, who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
Knoxville woman left with no phone service
A disabled Knoxville grandmother wonders why it’s taken so long to get her phone service operating. Breakthrough in 1996 Cold Case causes Sheriff to …. Rare ‘Big Orange Lobster’ found at East TN restaurant. Top Golf opens in Farragut. What to do before you dig in Knoxville.
