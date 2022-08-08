Read full article on original website
Philip Rivers set for ‘special’ return to Athens High School on Friday night
Philip Rivers would like nothing more than to downplay his return to Athens High School this week. His St. Michael Catholic football team will play the Golden Eagles in a jamboree game at 6 p.m. Friday. For Rivers, it marks a return to his alma mater. He played his final...
NFL・
Thirsty Turtle, Gov. Ivey rumors, and a historic high school football game: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. One of the most historic high school football games in Alabama history happened in 1974 at Legion Field. A crowd of 42,000 watched as two highly ranked teams, each led by a player who went on to play for the University of Alabama and NFL, slugged it out.
NFL・
This week in HS Sports: Blaming a high school for a media injury is out of bounds
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. The news broke this week that a well-known Louisville sportscaster has filed a lawsuit against a Kentucky high school after he sustained a knee injury while covering a football game.
Who won the high school football game that went to the state supreme court?: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A bit of trivia about the outcome of a 1984 high school football game that went all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
