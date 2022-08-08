Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
New airport terminal at ATY opens Wednesday! (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Some 20 months after construction began, the new passenger terminal at Watertown Regional Airport (ATY) opens tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. Denver Air Connection’s first departing flight will exit the gate at 8:45. Airport Manager Rob Cyrus says even after tomorrow’s opening, there will be a few punch list...
wnax.com
Working on a Lake Poinsett Improvement Plan
The East Dakota Water Development District based in Brookings is working with residents around Lake Poinsett. East Dakota Manager Jay Gilbertson says they have been working on a plan for a while….. Gilbertson says the lake has had high water for a while…. Gilbertson says finding consensus on...
gowatertown.net
Goss Opera House announces shows for their 2022-2023 season
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Goss Opera House in Watertown, South Dakota launches their third season of live entertainment and will consist of (7) seven shows from September 2022 – April of 2023. This diverse entertainment line-up consists of the JAS Quintet – instrumental jazz and improvised music, For the Love...
Travis Tritt To Play Swiftel Center In Brookings This Week
Coming off a night from the land of Harley, country music star Travis Tritt will roll across the state from the Sturgis motorcycle rally to the land of the Jackrabbits. Tritt along with Aaron Lewis will take the stage at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota Thursday, August 11.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
gowatertown.net
Gasoline prices rolling back under $4.00 a gallon
WATERTOWN, S.D.–As summer begins to wind down, gas prices are headed down too. The latest numbers from Triple-A show the national average is $4.05 a gallon. That’s down 16 cents a gallon in the past week. In South Dakota, the statewide average is $4.02 a gallon. A week...
hubcityradio.com
Watertown City Council looking into their Parks & Recreation Board
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- During their work session, a secondary discussion item for the City Council involved the Parks and Recreation Board ordinance. City Manager Amanda Mack explains some background. Mayor Ried Holien elaborated on his thoughts on digging further into the boards. Councilman Paulsen asked whether they operate under a budget...
gowatertown.net
SDSU MBB to play foreign tour this August
BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoJacks.com) — A team that features a blend of returners and newcomers will get to experience its first competition against an opponent together as the South Dakota State men’s basketball team is slated to travel to The Bahamas to complete a foreign tour that consists of two matchups on the hardwood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brookingsradio.com
Intersection Closure to Begin Next Week
The intersection of 22nd Avenue and 20th Street South will be closed starting the week of August 14th. Crews will be working on both the I-29 interchange project as well as water utilities in the area. The closure is expected to run for 45 days, during which a detour route will be posted.
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
gowatertown.net
LATC’s Mike Cartney to speak at U.S. Education Department summit in Washington D.C.
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Lake Area Technical College (LATC) President Mike Cartney has been invited to serve as a guest panelist during the US Department of Education’s one-day summit called Raise the B.A.R: Bold + Action + Results in College Excellence & Equity tomorrow (Thursday) in Washington, DC. Cartney was selected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gowatertown.net
Bison and Jacks tops of the FCS Preseason Poll
(GoWatertown.net) — North Dakota State is tops in the Stats FCS National Preseason Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Bison grabbed 52 of the 54 first-place votes. South Dakota State follows behind ranked second with the remaining two first-place votes. Rounding out the top five were Montana, Montana State, and Missouri State. South Dakota received votes.
brookingsradio.com
Four Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Check
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office conducted an alcohol sales compliance check resulting in 4 of the 11 businesses failing by selling alcohol to an underage buyer. The businesses failing the most recent check were: The Boathouse, CC’s Bar & Grill, Meadowcreek Golf Course, and Lefty’s Sports Bar. During the previous check, performed back in April, only two of the business sold to the underage buyer.
Comments / 0