ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Comments / 0

Related
gowatertown.net

New airport terminal at ATY opens Wednesday! (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Some 20 months after construction began, the new passenger terminal at Watertown Regional Airport (ATY) opens tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. Denver Air Connection’s first departing flight will exit the gate at 8:45. Airport Manager Rob Cyrus says even after tomorrow’s opening, there will be a few punch list...
WATERTOWN, SD
wnax.com

Working on a Lake Poinsett Improvement Plan

The East Dakota Water Development District based in Brookings is working with residents around Lake Poinsett. East Dakota Manager Jay Gilbertson says they have been working on a plan for a while….. Gilbertson says the lake has had high water for a while…. Gilbertson says finding consensus on...
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Goss Opera House announces shows for their 2022-2023 season

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Goss Opera House in Watertown, South Dakota launches their third season of live entertainment and will consist of (7) seven shows from September 2022 – April of 2023. This diverse entertainment line-up consists of the JAS Quintet – instrumental jazz and improvised music, For the Love...
WATERTOWN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Government
Watertown, SD
Entertainment
City
Watertown, SD
gowatertown.net

Gasoline prices rolling back under $4.00 a gallon

WATERTOWN, S.D.–As summer begins to wind down, gas prices are headed down too. The latest numbers from Triple-A show the national average is $4.05 a gallon. That’s down 16 cents a gallon in the past week. In South Dakota, the statewide average is $4.02 a gallon. A week...
WATERTOWN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Watertown City Council looking into their Parks & Recreation Board

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- During their work session, a secondary discussion item for the City Council involved the Parks and Recreation Board ordinance. City Manager Amanda Mack explains some background. Mayor Ried Holien elaborated on his thoughts on digging further into the boards. Councilman Paulsen asked whether they operate under a budget...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

SDSU MBB to play foreign tour this August

BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoJacks.com) — A team that features a blend of returners and newcomers will get to experience its first competition against an opponent together as the South Dakota State men’s basketball team is slated to travel to The Bahamas to complete a foreign tour that consists of two matchups on the hardwood.
BROOKINGS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Lake Kampeska#End Of Summer#Summerfest#Watertown Radio News
brookingsradio.com

Intersection Closure to Begin Next Week

The intersection of 22nd Avenue and 20th Street South will be closed starting the week of August 14th. Crews will be working on both the I-29 interchange project as well as water utilities in the area. The closure is expected to run for 45 days, during which a detour route will be posted.
BROOKINGS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
gowatertown.net

Bison and Jacks tops of the FCS Preseason Poll

(GoWatertown.net) — North Dakota State is tops in the Stats FCS National Preseason Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Bison grabbed 52 of the 54 first-place votes. South Dakota State follows behind ranked second with the remaining two first-place votes. Rounding out the top five were Montana, Montana State, and Missouri State. South Dakota received votes.
FARGO, ND
brookingsradio.com

Four Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Check

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office conducted an alcohol sales compliance check resulting in 4 of the 11 businesses failing by selling alcohol to an underage buyer. The businesses failing the most recent check were: The Boathouse, CC’s Bar & Grill, Meadowcreek Golf Course, and Lefty’s Sports Bar. During the previous check, performed back in April, only two of the business sold to the underage buyer.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy