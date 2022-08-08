ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braman, OK

Cushing man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man on probation for possession of methamphetamine in Pawnee was charged this week in Payne County with first-degree manslaughter in a March 2 fatal one-vehicle crash that was investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Dustin Lee Stokes, 40, has been accused of driving a...
CUSHING, OK
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
Sheriff radio logs Aug. 3-6

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:06 p.m.Wichita probation confirmed warrants on Michell Bonham. At 1238 p.m. KSO received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 140th mile north of Riverview. A subject said a heavily tattooed male had been in the vehicle. The witness believed the male could be a suspect in a larceny that occurred the week before. At 1:37 p.m. a deputy reported that a missing person post was made on Facebook. The missing subjects vehicle was located by family at the Salt Fork Bridge but did not find the male subject. The male was identified as Christopher Swalve. Deputies checked the area and requested the phone be pinged. T-Moblie advised they could not do that unless a form is filled out. The male’s mother called and said she didn’t think her son was missing because he messaged his cousin on Facebook. At 3:17 p.m. deputies reached Swalve on the phone. It was confirmed that he was at home.
KAY COUNTY, OK
Ponca City Board of Commissioners Aug. 8 meeting notes

PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Aug. 8, 2022. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Rob Bodick, LaNita Chapman, Shasta Scott and Paul Taylor were in attendance. To view a...
PONCA CITY, OK
Jail bookings July 29-Aug. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 29- Aug. 4 include:. Terrill Lewis Bailey, 52, Oklahoma City, burglary, possession of a CDS, domestic assault. Elias Victor Bigbear, 23, Ponca City, BIA local intoxication charge. Nathaniel Buffalohead, 31, IA local...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Pipeline leaks thousands of gallons of crude oil into a Payne County creek

An underground pipeline has leaked at least 42,000 gallons of crude oil into a creek in Payne County last week since it ruptured on July 8th. The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the clean-up of Skull Creek northeast of Cushing. The creek feeds into the Cimarron River, whose aquifer provides water for agriculture and irrigation.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
A busy weekend in Ponca City

Body The Ponca City Main Street (PCMS) organization held their Casino Grand special event on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 pm to 11 pm. The event was held in the Summit room at City Central located at 400 E. Central Ave. and featured a variety of casino games including craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
PONCA CITY, OK

