Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1600kush.com
Cushing man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man on probation for possession of methamphetamine in Pawnee was charged this week in Payne County with first-degree manslaughter in a March 2 fatal one-vehicle crash that was investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Dustin Lee Stokes, 40, has been accused of driving a...
kaynewscow.com
Court date set for OKC woman accused of stealing vehicle and abandoned it in Ponca City
NEWKIRK — A status docket is set for an Oklahoma City woman accused of stealing a vehicle, driving to Ponca City and starting a fire. Krishna Marie Bannister, 52, is charged in Kay County District Court with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and is being held in the county jail on $2,000 bond.
Enid dispensary manager says armed robber stole $1000s
On Aug. 6, two Enid dispensary employees stared down a pistol barrel as the gunman demanded marijuana products and cash.
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid police need help identifying people connected to counterfeit cash
Enid Police Department officials are asking community members to help identify two people connected to the passing of counterfeit bills.
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Aug. 3-6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:06 p.m.Wichita probation confirmed warrants on Michell Bonham. At 1238 p.m. KSO received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 140th mile north of Riverview. A subject said a heavily tattooed male had been in the vehicle. The witness believed the male could be a suspect in a larceny that occurred the week before. At 1:37 p.m. a deputy reported that a missing person post was made on Facebook. The missing subjects vehicle was located by family at the Salt Fork Bridge but did not find the male subject. The male was identified as Christopher Swalve. Deputies checked the area and requested the phone be pinged. T-Moblie advised they could not do that unless a form is filled out. The male’s mother called and said she didn’t think her son was missing because he messaged his cousin on Facebook. At 3:17 p.m. deputies reached Swalve on the phone. It was confirmed that he was at home.
Arrest made in Oklahoma oilfield copper thefts
Authorities say they have arrested a man who may be connected to several thefts from oil and gas well sites.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City Board of Commissioners Aug. 8 meeting notes
PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Aug. 8, 2022. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Rob Bodick, LaNita Chapman, Shasta Scott and Paul Taylor were in attendance. To view a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings July 29-Aug. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 29- Aug. 4 include:. Terrill Lewis Bailey, 52, Oklahoma City, burglary, possession of a CDS, domestic assault. Elias Victor Bigbear, 23, Ponca City, BIA local intoxication charge. Nathaniel Buffalohead, 31, IA local...
kgou.org
Pipeline leaks thousands of gallons of crude oil into a Payne County creek
An underground pipeline has leaked at least 42,000 gallons of crude oil into a creek in Payne County last week since it ruptured on July 8th. The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the clean-up of Skull Creek northeast of Cushing. The creek feeds into the Cimarron River, whose aquifer provides water for agriculture and irrigation.
Ponca City News
A busy weekend in Ponca City
Body The Ponca City Main Street (PCMS) organization held their Casino Grand special event on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 pm to 11 pm. The event was held in the Summit room at City Central located at 400 E. Central Ave. and featured a variety of casino games including craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
okcfox.com
OSU overwhelmed with 'record' number of students seeking on-campus housing this year
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State University is just weeks away from starting its fall semester, but not every on-campus resident has a place to stay. OSU officials say they are preparing for a "record number" of on-campus residents this semester. 4,000 first-year students are enrolled at OSU and plan to live in campus housing.
Comments / 0