ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
crimevoice.com

Tustin man arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer

A man from Tustin has been arrested after Anaheim police caught him posing as a police officer. Richard Moore (35) is suspected of leading innocent victims to believe he was a police officer. Anaheim police are asking anyone who may have come into contact with Moore in this situation to contact the local law enforcement agency of the city in which the incident occurred.
TUSTIN, CA
mynewsla.com

Long Beach Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order, Police Say

A Long Beach woman who allegedly was violating a restraining order was arrested at an apartment complex early Friday, police said. Lorrene Lake, 58, was taken into custody after officers were sent to the 2300 block of East Second Street about 12:10 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Police raid suspected illegal casino in Pomona

Dozens of people were detained after authorities raided a suspected illegal casino in Pomona Thursday morning. Police served a search warrant at a business in a strip mall located in the 600 block of North Indian Hill Boulevard during the early morning hours, a Pomona Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. Inside, the Department’s major crimes […]
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Anaheim
crimevoice.com

Three stabbed outside Costa Mesa nightclub, man and woman arrested

A man and a woman from Newport Beach have been arrested after three men were stabbed outside a Costa Mesa nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were arrested in Irvine on Wednesday, August 3rd, the day after the stabbing. Mason was charged with attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Bakir was charged with accessory after the fact.
COSTA MESA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Garden Grove Police Department combats street racing

There has been an increase in reckless driving and street racing/takeovers. These activities are dangerous and illegal, with more than half the resulting fatalities not being those behind the wheel. If you are caught, cited and convicted of reckless driving, you could serve time in county jail, pay a fine,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
San Diego Channel

Husband offers details on alleged poison plot

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) - The husband of an Orange County dermatologist accused of poisoning him with Drano provided more details of the alleged attacks in a restraining order seeking custody of their son and daughter, according to court documents obtained Wednesday. Dr. Jack Chen, a 53-year-old radiologist, filed a restraining...
IRVINE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Pedestrian dead in hit-and-run

A 26-year-old Stanton man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run accident that took place Thursday afternoon in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the GGPD, the incident – involving an automobile and a pedestrian – took place in the 9500 block of Lampson Avenue near Gilbert Street around noon.
STANTON, CA
foxla.com

Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda

VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
COVINA, CA
San Diego Channel

Arrests made in killing of rookie Southern California police officer

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday announced arrests in the killing of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. "Arrests have been made," Downey Police Captain Scott Loughner told City News Service. Loughner declined to release details of...
DOWNEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police seek suspect who committed armed robbery at Fontana store on Aug. 9

Police are looking for the suspect who committed an armed robbery at a store in Fontana on Aug. 9. Officers responded to a call from the victim, who had locked herself in the freezer, after the robbery had occurred at 8:49 p.m. at the AM/PM at 7325 Sierra Avenue, according to the Fontana Police Department.
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail

An inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation today.    The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Riverside County sheriff's Capt. David Holm.   He said that county fire The post Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail appeared first on KESQ.
MURRIETA, CA
police1.com

Civilians could soon respond to some police calls in Calif. city

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Civilians could soon be responding to lower-level crime calls instead of law enforcement officers, an idea posed by the Long Beach Police Department almost two years ago. The new community service assistant program includes the creation of 16 civilian jobs at the police department, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy