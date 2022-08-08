Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Tustin man arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer
A man from Tustin has been arrested after Anaheim police caught him posing as a police officer. Richard Moore (35) is suspected of leading innocent victims to believe he was a police officer. Anaheim police are asking anyone who may have come into contact with Moore in this situation to contact the local law enforcement agency of the city in which the incident occurred.
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order, Police Say
A Long Beach woman who allegedly was violating a restraining order was arrested at an apartment complex early Friday, police said. Lorrene Lake, 58, was taken into custody after officers were sent to the 2300 block of East Second Street about 12:10 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Dozens of people were detained after authorities raided a suspected illegal casino in Pomona Thursday morning. Police served a search warrant at a business in a strip mall located in the 600 block of North Indian Hill Boulevard during the early morning hours, a Pomona Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. Inside, the Department’s major crimes […]
crimevoice.com
Three stabbed outside Costa Mesa nightclub, man and woman arrested
A man and a woman from Newport Beach have been arrested after three men were stabbed outside a Costa Mesa nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were arrested in Irvine on Wednesday, August 3rd, the day after the stabbing. Mason was charged with attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Bakir was charged with accessory after the fact.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles probation failed to oversee gang member prior to police murders
A violent gang member who killed two police officers was off the radar of Los Angeles County probation officers for 16 months, despite his resume meaning he required supervision, records show. District Attorney George Gascon had given Justin Flores a plea bargain last year in a gun case that resulted...
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove Police Department combats street racing
There has been an increase in reckless driving and street racing/takeovers. These activities are dangerous and illegal, with more than half the resulting fatalities not being those behind the wheel. If you are caught, cited and convicted of reckless driving, you could serve time in county jail, pay a fine,...
San Diego Channel
Husband offers details on alleged poison plot
IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) - The husband of an Orange County dermatologist accused of poisoning him with Drano provided more details of the alleged attacks in a restraining order seeking custody of their son and daughter, according to court documents obtained Wednesday. Dr. Jack Chen, a 53-year-old radiologist, filed a restraining...
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian dead in hit-and-run
A 26-year-old Stanton man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run accident that took place Thursday afternoon in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the GGPD, the incident – involving an automobile and a pedestrian – took place in the 9500 block of Lampson Avenue near Gilbert Street around noon.
foxla.com
Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda
VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
Suspect in Killing of Rookie Monterey Park Police Officer Due in Court
A 20-year-old man and a teenager are behind bars in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called an attempted robbery in Downey -- and the adult is tentatively scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on murder and other charges.
San Diego Channel
Arrests made in killing of rookie Southern California police officer
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday announced arrests in the killing of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. "Arrests have been made," Downey Police Captain Scott Loughner told City News Service. Loughner declined to release details of...
Fontana Herald News
Police seek suspect who committed armed robbery at Fontana store on Aug. 9
Police are looking for the suspect who committed an armed robbery at a store in Fontana on Aug. 9. Officers responded to a call from the victim, who had locked herself in the freezer, after the robbery had occurred at 8:49 p.m. at the AM/PM at 7325 Sierra Avenue, according to the Fontana Police Department.
wufe967.com
California cop killing suspect has violent rap sheet, domestic violence conviction in March
EXCLUSIVE: A California man accused of fatally shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in broad daylight is a 20-year-old with a history of arrests on allegations of violence, according to Los Angeles law enforcement sources. Carlos Daniel Delcid is accused of gunning down Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio...
Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation today. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Riverside County sheriff's Capt. David Holm. He said that county fire The post Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Former Inglewood teacher charged with murder linked to additional assault case, authorities seek other victims
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Sheriff’s homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of sexual assaults of a teacher who is also a homicide suspect at a news conference Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials and a captain in the Gardena Police...
Woman Accused of Stealing Over $235,000 from Her Mom
A 36-year-old San Bernardino woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing more than $235,000 from her mother in Laguna Niguel.
police1.com
Civilians could soon respond to some police calls in Calif. city
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Civilians could soon be responding to lower-level crime calls instead of law enforcement officers, an idea posed by the Long Beach Police Department almost two years ago. The new community service assistant program includes the creation of 16 civilian jobs at the police department, the...
smobserved.com
Boyfriend Kills Girlfriend Then Goes to Jack in the Box. Santa Monica Police Release Details of Murder on Lincoln Blvd
8.11.22: Santa Monica police are investigating a murder that took place Thursday morning at 1453 Lincoln Blvd. "SMPD is working a homicide investigation at a residence in the 1400 block of Lincoln Blvd," wrote Lt. Rudy Flores, Santa Monica Police Dept. Public Information Officer. "A male, believed to be involved,...
