Wednesday ASU two-minute drill

Sun Devil Source publisher Chris Karpman and reporter Ethan Ryter conducted a two-minute drill following Arizona State football's Wednesday spring practice, which was its fifth of preseason and the first in full pads. In this edition they discuss:. -- An impressive passing day led by Florida transfer junior quarterback Emory...
Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano updates ASU backfield capability

Here's some of what Arizona State running back coach Shaun Aguano said during his press conference following the team's fifth practice of fall camp Wednesday. On each of the running backs and how they are doing so far:. “As much now, we are honing in on the offense and what...
Washington 2024 WR Reggie Witherspoon lands first Pac-12 offer

Seattle (Wash.) Garfield 2024 receiver Reggie Witherspoon III started his recruitment off with a Pac-12 offer. Last week, Arizona State offered the speedy receiver and it was an overwhelming conversation for Witherspoon. "It was crazy, just getting the feeling of getting a FaceTime call from my coach saying I have...
Video/quotes: Robert Rodriguez on depth of DL group; newcomers

Here's some of what Arizona State defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez said during his press conference following the team's fifth practice of preseason camp Wednesday. On the significant potential within his group and constantly reinforcing proper technique:. “I think we have more potential players and more potential playmakers in the...
Herm Edwards to announce Arizona State Sun Devils starting QB ‘shortly’

TEMPE — The Arizona State Sun Devils’ quarterback battle will be coming to an end soon. With returning redshirt junior Trenton Bourguet falling down in the pecking order, the competition looks to be a two-horse race between Alabama transfer Paul Tyson and Florida transfer Emory Jones, the latter of whom was the only one of the team’s six QBs not in Tempe during spring ball.
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix

The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Cities bite big into public safety pension debt

East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
Contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix man after leaving unfinished work

Opendoor pays $62 million to settle allegations of misleading home sellers. Contract shows cost of busing migrants from Arizona to Washington, D.C. around $80K. According to a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC, the State of Arizona pays $82,146 per bus. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after...
Kari Lake ghosted Phoenix Magazine. It profiled her anyway

Kari Lake officially became the Republican nominee for governor when the ballots from last week’s primary election were fully counted. Lake has been extremely vocal about her loyalty to former President Donald Trump and her concerns on how the 2020 election was carried out. That has observers wondering whether she’ll be able to attract enough voters in November’s general election.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
