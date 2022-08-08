ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News On 6

UCO Speech-Pathology Open House Set For Next Week

The University of Central Oklahoma's Speech-Language Pathology Therapeutic Preschool is hosting an open house next Tuesday. The open house is free and runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The preschool teaches kids new social and cognitive skills to prepare them for school.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly

OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
EL RENO, OK
News On 6

Citizen Potawatomi Nation Gears Up For Fifth Annual Fireflight Balloon Fest

For the fifth year, balloons are taking flight in Shawnee. The Fire Lake Fireflight Balloon Fest is kicking off Friday August 12. Families can enjoy the balloon fest through Saturday evening. “It was kind of a vision for tribal leadership to provide an event that is community friendly, family friendly...
SHAWNEE, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma State University To Build One Of The Biggest Super-Computers In The Country

Oklahoma State University is set to build one of the biggest super-computers in the country. The university says it will use a grant from the National Science Foundation to build the computer in about a year. The supercomputer will have the processing power of hundreds of thousands of computers. "You...
news9.com

Local Church Celebrates ‘Praise Beyond The Walls’ Festival

Since 2014, Bethlehem Star Church has been serving the community with an event they call Praise Beyond the Walls. “It’s an epic outreach event where we minister to the whole entire community,” said Danielle Payne-Adams, Executive leader for special events for the church. The concept of the four-day...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History

OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
ou.edu

OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

