city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City Public Schools: Fifth and Ninth graders transition to new schools with creative celebrations
On Wednesday (August 10), Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) hosted “5th Grade Flyover” and freshman orientation for incoming 5th and 9th graders, respectively. 5th Grade Flyover allowed incoming students to visit their new middle school and interact with their new teachers, counselors and administrative staff. They also had...
OKC Students, Parents Come To Terms With First Day Of School
Thousands of students across the metro experienced their first day of school Thursday, including those attending James Monroe Elementary School. News 9 was there as they entered the halls for their first day back. The first day of school can be a rough morning for elementary school students. Some tears...
News On 6
UCO Speech-Pathology Open House Set For Next Week
The University of Central Oklahoma's Speech-Language Pathology Therapeutic Preschool is hosting an open house next Tuesday. The open house is free and runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The preschool teaches kids new social and cognitive skills to prepare them for school.
KOCO
Mid-Del students can’t go to school due to enrollment application issues, parents say
DEL CITY, Okla. — Parents of Mid-Del students claimed their children can’t go to school due to a backlog of enrollment applications. On Wednesday, parents reached out to KOCO 5 saying some students are not enrolled in classes. They showed up for school and were sent back home.
okcfox.com
OSU overwhelmed with 'record' number of students seeking on-campus housing this year
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State University is just weeks away from starting its fall semester, but not every on-campus resident has a place to stay. OSU officials say they are preparing for a "record number" of on-campus residents this semester. 4,000 first-year students are enrolled at OSU and plan to live in campus housing.
KOCO
Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly
OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
News On 6
Citizen Potawatomi Nation Gears Up For Fifth Annual Fireflight Balloon Fest
For the fifth year, balloons are taking flight in Shawnee. The Fire Lake Fireflight Balloon Fest is kicking off Friday August 12. Families can enjoy the balloon fest through Saturday evening. “It was kind of a vision for tribal leadership to provide an event that is community friendly, family friendly...
News On 6
Oklahoma State University To Build One Of The Biggest Super-Computers In The Country
Oklahoma State University is set to build one of the biggest super-computers in the country. The university says it will use a grant from the National Science Foundation to build the computer in about a year. The supercomputer will have the processing power of hundreds of thousands of computers. "You...
news9.com
Local Church Celebrates ‘Praise Beyond The Walls’ Festival
Since 2014, Bethlehem Star Church has been serving the community with an event they call Praise Beyond the Walls. “It’s an epic outreach event where we minister to the whole entire community,” said Danielle Payne-Adams, Executive leader for special events for the church. The concept of the four-day...
Bed bugs interfering with Warr Acres woman’s cancer treatment
A Warr Acres woman says her home's bed bug infestation is interfering with her cancer treatment. Not only has her family had to deal with constant bug bites, but she says now they're inconveniencing the hospital.
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
News On 6
City Officials Request Water Release From Canton Lake To Meet Drinking Water Needs
Utilities officials with the City of Oklahoma City are working with the US Army Corps of Engineers to draw water from Lake Canton. The water is needed to increase water levels at Lake Hefner, which serves as the primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City. The summer's excessive heat and...
Pottawatomie, Lincoln County District Attorney submits letter of resignation
Allan Grubb, the District Attorney for District 23, serving Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, submitted his letter of resignation Friday afternoon.
okcfox.com
Consumer Queen: Easy Crockpot dinners as kids head back to school
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Consumer Queen has some great and fast back-to-school dinner options for a busy family. To learn what they are, watch Wayne Stafford's report at the top of the page. For more recipe ideas, check out the Consumer Queen website.
KOCO
OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
KOCO
Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
ou.edu
OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel
The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
News On 6
Chickasha Fire Dept. Turns Over Hand Sanitizer Fire Findings To Grady Co. DA
Chickasha residents are left with questions following fires involving large amounts of hand sanitizer. Pallets of the sanitizer fueled a massive blaze at a warehouse and again in a roll off just days later. "The first thing that was strange was hazmat material. [It was] unsecured, the gates wide open...
